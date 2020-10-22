The New York Post’s Michael Goodwin reported that a former partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and Joe’s brother Jim, Tony Bobulinski, made a statement Wednesday night asserting that the former vice president was “a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm,” calling it “a singular event in a presidential race already overflowing with drama and intrigue.”

The assertion, “believable because it aligns with earlier information we know to be true,” came in a statement by Bobulinski who confirms that he was one of the recipients of the May 13, 2017, e-mail published by The Post eight days ago. That e-mail, from another partner in the group, laid out cash and equity positions and mysteriously included a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.”

“Sources have said the ‘big guy’ was Joe Biden,” Goodwin writes. “In a matter-of-fact manner, Bobulinski states that the ‘e-mail is genuine’ and that the former vice president and the man leading in the 2020 race is indeed ‘the big guy’.”

Goodwin notes that they traveled together to China on Air Force Two, “where Hunter landed a $1.5 billion commitment from a government-controlled Chinese bank. Then there was Hunter’s $83,000-a-month gig on the board of a Ukrainian energy company — despite his lack of experience in Ukraine or knowledge of energy.”

“There were similarly lucrative deals in Russia, Romania and ­Kazakhstan — that we know of.”

Bobulinski wrotes that Hunter Biden also referred to his father as “my chairman and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.”

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” says Bobulinski, who was the CEO of the company being formed. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

“Earlier, during the Democratic primaries, Biden scoffed at the notion that the Asian power is a threat, saying, ‘China’s going to eat our lunch? Come on, man’.”

Former New York Governor Rudy Giuliani claims to be in possession of evidence that “establishes with texts, documents, contracts” that “Joe Biden was a 10% partner with a Chinese communist … and there are witnesses that will come forward and testify to it.”

This, amid widening speculation that “Laptopgate” has already led to a Democratic Party decision to replace Biden as their presidential candidate, less than two weeks before the election.

