Hunter Biden has hired a top Washington, DC lawyer with a litany of powerful former clients to represent him for investigations being threatened by House Republicans once they take back the majority on January 3.

Abbe Lowell, of the international law firm Winston and Strawn, has recently joined Biden’s legal team, according to NBC News.

President Joe Biden’s only surviving son joins a client list that includes former President Bill Clinton and ex-President Donald Trump‘s son-in-law and former White House advisor Jared Kushner.

The foreign business dealings of Hunter have been a key issue for GOP lawmakers, many of whom have accused the president’s son of cashing in on his family name – while others have painted the commander-in-chief as a corrupt participant in the schemes.

— Read more at the Daily Mail

