Hunter Biden is trying to get his child support payments for his 4-year-old love child lowered by claiming a substantial change to his “financial circumstances,” according to court documents.
President Biden’s son, 52, has asked an Arkansas judge to recalculate the child support payments he makes to Lunden Roberts, 31 — the mother of the daughter he’s never met, according to a Monday court filing obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income,” for the reason behind his request.
– Read more at the NY Post
EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden cries poverty! President’s son is demanding his support payments to four-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts be LOWERED
Hunter Biden is trying to lower his child support payments for his four-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts, claiming he’s having financial difficulties.
According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the president’s son filed a motion to adjust child support Monday, citing ‘a substantial material change’ in his ‘financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.’
Hunter fathered four-year-old Navy Joan in 2018 while on a drug-fueled bender and has never met the young girl who lives with her mother Lunden Roberts, 31, in Arkansas.
An insider tells DailyMail.com: ‘Hunter’s going to be raked over the coals on this one.
Read more at the Daily Mail
Hunter Biden Net Worth is $230 Million. Hunter Biden has all the experience, influence, and power to become one of the wealthiest politicians in the USA. President Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s Net Worth is estimated to be $240 million dollars with an annual income of over $18 million. Hunter Biden has over $130 million in assets.
The Joe Biden’s family corruption and disgrace never ends.
Lowlife… the nut clearly hasn’t fallen far from the tree
Good grief the guy is living in a $30,000 per month mansion and he is crying the he is living in poverty, give me a break that hunter guy is worth at least 250 million maybe more. He has something like 10 million per year coming in from china another $75,000 per month from that bursima holding Co. he has around $100,000 per year from a company in Africa, yeah he is really hurting for money. And the byden is trying to get the kid to run gor office no way on this planet should he ever be allowed to run for any office. The entire byden family was as corrupt and as twisted as a corkscrew, not one of them knows how to tell the truth about anything.