Hunter Biden is trying to get his child support payments for his 4-year-old love child lowered by claiming a substantial change to his “financial circumstances,” according to court documents.

President Biden’s son, 52, has asked an Arkansas judge to recalculate the child support payments he makes to Lunden Roberts, 31 — the mother of the daughter he’s never met, according to a Monday court filing obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income,” for the reason behind his request.

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden cries poverty! President’s son is demanding his support payments to four-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts be LOWERED

Hunter Biden is trying to lower his child support payments for his four-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts, claiming he’s having financial difficulties.

According to documents obtained by DailyMail.com, the president’s son filed a motion to adjust child support Monday, citing ‘a substantial material change’ in his ‘financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.’

Hunter fathered four-year-old Navy Joan in 2018 while on a drug-fueled bender and has never met the young girl who lives with her mother Lunden Roberts, 31, in Arkansas.

An insider tells DailyMail.com: ‘Hunter’s going to be raked over the coals on this one.

