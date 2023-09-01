(The Center Square) – Lawmakers are demanding records related to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s use of Air Force Two, the federal plane reserved for the Vice President, saying he used the taxpayer-funded plane to fly his son Hunter Biden around the world.

Hunter Biden faces an array of legal challenges related to allegations of gun, tax and foreign influence crimes. Mounting evidence suggests that the president may have been aware and even aided his son’s overseas deals.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration demanding the relevant travel records for how Air Force Two was used.

“Then-Vice President Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son to jet set around the world to sell ‘The Brand’ to enrich the Biden family,” Comer said in the letter. “This is yet another example of then-Vice President Biden abusing his public office for his family’s financial gain.”

NARA is the same federal group to alert the Department of Justice when former President Donald Trump allegedly held on to classified documents, which eventually lead to an indictment of the former president.

Comer released financial documents earlier this month that he says back up allegations that the Biden family and associates received more than $20 from entities in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, China and Russia.

As The Center Square previously reported, IRS whistleblowers also recently testified before Congress saying they documented nearly $20 million in payments from foreign entities. They also testified that the DOJ interfered with the investigation on Hunter’s behalf.

Comer now points to Fox News reporting that Hunter Biden traveled to 15 different countries using the taxpayer-funded Air Force 2.

Donalds called it a misuse of taxpayer funds.

“The American people deserve to know how much their former Vice President and current President abused his power to shake down foreign governments and enrich his family to the tune of millions of dollars,” Donalds said.

Comer has also pushed for accountability for President Biden, pointing to testimony suggesting that Biden knew what Hunter was doing in his overseas dealings and even helped him do it. The president has denied repeatedly he benefited from any deals of this kind.

“Then-Vice President Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two is indicative of yet another way in which the President has abused his various offices of public trust and wasted taxpayer money to benefit his family’s enterprise, which consisted of nothing more than access to Joe Biden himself,” the letter said. “Devon Archer, a longtime Biden family associate, has stated it is ‘categorically false’ that Joe Biden played no role in his son’s foreign business dealings. Flights on Air Force Two around the world to seal business deals are evidence of that role.”