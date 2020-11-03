An adviser to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden played down the importance of President Trump’s recent streak of rallies, saying Sunday, “We feel confident about where we are and we feel very confident about our pathways to victory.”

Adviser Anita Dunn had been asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” about the larger number of rallies the president has been holding than the challenger.

“[Biden’s] showed people what a responsible president does and how a responsible president acts,” she said.

Earlier this year, both Biden and Trump temporarily halted in-person campaign events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recent weeks have seen the Trump campaign hold larger and more frequent events, though Biden planned to campaign through this weekend.

Dunn claimed more states are in play in the Nov. 3 election than expected.

She said the Biden campaign has been “on the offensive” in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona — all of which Trump won in 2016.

“As we’ve got closer to the election, instead of the number of contested battleground states shrinking, which is normally what you see at this point in a campaign … the number has actually expanded so that we are now campaigning also in Georgia, in Iowa, in Ohio,” Dunn said on ABC’s “This Week.”

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.