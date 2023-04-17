CHICAGO – Hundreds of teenagers flooded into Downtown Chicago on Saturday night, smashing car windows, trying to get into Millennium Park, and prompting a major police response. At least one person in a car was attacked.
Shots were fired near the corner of Madison and Michigan, and FOX 32 Chicago decided that it was unsafe to keep our news crew on the scene.
Two teens were wounded by gunfire in the crowds in the first block of East Washington Street. A 16 and 17-year-old boy were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds.
A woman whose car was smashed by people jumping on the windshield said her husband was beaten as he sat in the driver’s seat. He’s been taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
“It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”
Bring out the dogs and unleash them with orders to attack. That will send these juvenile delinquents running home to mommy.
If we had a real President in office who did not work for the party of Criminals led by Democrat crime families, He would declare Marshall law over the entire city of CHicago and retore law and order on a city, and even statewide scale. But apparently this party has driven out all the real men and is just being governed by gender confused girly people who have not enough testosterone to even stand up to kiddies on a window breaking crime rampage, whose lack of being disciplines just matures into stlen national elections, and dead American servicemen overseas like in Afghanistan.
you assume they have parents?
Then who’s ever getting federal funds to “Take care of them”..
They will just kill the dogs and continue on.
The new mayor is coming in with a bang. It’s the Chicago way.
Great job Mayor, I believe the mob received your message of “Defund the Police”. You were a disgrace before being elected and are more so NOW that you are THE MAYOR. Could we get a check list on what you want to accomplish along with your TOP priority.
Maybe Marshall Law is your answer. Citizens would like to be SAFE.
“It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize (portray as wicked and threatening) youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”
Yep, it was the white supremist that rioted, burned and looted their communities……. NOT!
It is the same in most other woke Democrat ruled cities.
“Black people make up 23% of New York’s population, but they commit 75% of all shootings. …
Whites are 33% of the New York city’s population, but they commit fewer than 2% of all shootings…
“These disparities mean that 75% of the time that police in New York are called out after a shooting, they are being summoned into minority neighborhoods looking for minority suspects.”
If they installed martial law, they would come for OUR GUNS, OUR freedom, but NOT THESE Savages..
Fuehrer Barry the Fairy Obama’s children in action.
Chicago won’t be happy until they run every business out of town. I hope that happens soon.
ONLY IF we can wall the city up, so the savages don’t spread out!
It’s amazing. These people are sp young and have zero respect of our people’s property. They have zero respect for themselves. Chicago was once one of my favorite US cities. NOT ANY MORE. I have NO intentions to return to that dump.
I would expect NO More from the new Ultra Progressive mayor to be. Good Bye Chicago…
I wonder how many of the 80% voters that failed to vote , NOW wish they would have voted!
Those poor kids don’t have this opportunity in their own neighborhood?
Maybe the previous generations burned it all to protest what they didn’t have back in their day…because their elders burned it?
I keep wondering, WE’ve spent BILLIONS IN THESE “inner cities” on programs to give them opportunity, after opportunity, after opportunity.
SO WHAT THE HELL WAs that dumbo on about?!?!?
It’s hard to understand and accept this action and lack of response from the authorities in charge. These criminals should be treated accordingly; turn on the high pressure hoses, grab these rioters and throw them in jail where they belong. Anyone caught that is under 21; go arrest and jail their parents/guardians. Yes, some are wild children raised by wolves but the majority are supposedly accountable to an adult. When children play with guns, people die and, all too often, nobody is held responsible. Banning guns is the most stupid response possible; make the consequences hard, severe and swift for people who use firearms irresponsibly. Enforce our laws and protect the 2nd amendment.
THere are days seeing crud like this, i would just LOVE ADND like magic to be real, so some mages could unleash HELL On them. A # of fireballs, lightning bolts, web spells, cloud kills etc, WOULD SOON CLEAN UP THAT TRASH.
Guess your votes for the new mayor counted…. Enjoy, dummies.
But I don’t get it. This is exactly what the people of Chicago want, isn’t it?? I mean they keep voting for the same kind of idiots who give them what they want. More crime, no punishment, loss of property and young lives. It’s like the description of insanity. Keep doing the same thing over and over and over again expecting a different result.
When will you people in Chicago wake up? Democrats have led you down a path of destruction. Use your brains, if you truly have one, and change Chicago for the better. It will never happen if you keep voting the same way.
Hence why i have NO SYMPATHY what so ever, for those in that city.
Hey Chicago, have you ever heard the saying, “You get what you vote for?” To be followed up with, “You can’t fix stupid.”
Enjoy your new mayor.
2 shots and attacks on people makes that a riot. All should have been arrested. No welfare and food stamps for rioters