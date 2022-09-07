Speaking at a San Francisco fundraiser in 2008, Barack Obama sought to explain the reluctance of working-class Pennsylvanians to rally to his cause.
“You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and … the jobs have been gone now for 25 years, and nothing’s replaced them.”
“And it’s not surprising, then, they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment … as a way to explain their frustrations.”
Translation: The world has left Middle America behind, and Middle America has reacted by clinging to its bibles, bigotries and guns.
Eight years later, Hillary Clinton was the Democratic nominee and, at a fundraiser in New York, addressed the same issue:
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? … The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”
“Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.”
Last week, President Joe Biden addressed the same issue. But it was not with an off-the-cuff remark that our president revealed his thoughts.
At Independence Hall in Philadelphia, whence came the Declaration of Independence and Constitution, and flanked by two U.S. Marines, Biden described the Middle Americans of 2022. Only now they’re known as “MAGA Republicans,” and no more anti-American assemblage is to be imagined.
In a speech he labored on for days, the president described that half of the Republican Party he sees as wedded to “semi-fascism.”
“The Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”
“MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”
“MAGA forces … promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.”
“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards — backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.”
Biden is here hypocritically denouncing as “backward” moral stands championed by his own Catholic faith — opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage — that he himself held not so long ago.
Biden went on:
“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election.”
“MAGA Republicans … embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live, not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.”
“MAGA Republicans look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair. They spread fear and lies. Lies told for profit and power.”
“MAGA Republicans … are destroying American democracy.”
On Labor Day, Biden returned to the theme:
“Extreme MAGA Republicans … embrace political violence … (and) defend the mob that stormed the Capitol. And people died.”
This is the place at which Biden has arrived, 19 months into a presidency that began with his commitment to bring America together:
“Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause.”
After 19 months in office, Biden has given up on that cause, for a new cause. The name of the game now is an old one: divide et impera, divide and conquer. Biden hopes to split “mainstream Republicans” off from “MAGA Republicans” and demonize the latter as intolerable allies or partners in our democracy.
Indeed, the catalogue of sins and crimes Biden attributes to MAGA Republicans — extremism, violence, mendacity, authoritarianism — not only raises a question as to the state of the soul of the nation; it raises a question of its continuance as a democratic republic.
At his first rally following the Biden diatribe, Trump called the president “an enemy of the state” and Biden’s speech, “the most vicious, hateful and divisive … ever delivered by an American president.”
In an earlier time, this exchange between the two presidents might have been settled with pistols at dawn.
A house divided against itself cannot stand, said Abraham Lincoln, invoking a biblical truth. While the attributes and conduct Biden attributes to MAGA Republicans may not be such as to make a civil war inevitable, they surely do raise the question of whether our republic ought to endure or to be dissolved.
Indeed, Biden should be asked what differentiates MAGA Republicans who back Trump, given the crimes Biden listed, from the Black Shirts who accompanied Benito Mussolini on the March on Rome?
Does Biden believe MAGA Republicans are as sincere in their beliefs and the methods they espouse to advance those beliefs, as Biden himself, Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris are in theirs?
And if so, what do we have left in common?
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
Democrats insane hatred is a mental derangement brought on by their unable to accept that Donald Trump became President of the U.S. over their unethical, self-righteous, corrupt sweetheart “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” and the hate insanity has spread to their “useful idiots”.
It has morphed from disappointment from Crooked Hil-Liar-y’s loss to an insane hatred of President Donald Trump and the citizens who voted for him. The Liberal Democrats are NOT working for our citizens and for our country. This Treasonous, Dishonorable Democrat Party are actually intentionally working AGAINST our citizens and Against our country in their attempt to destroy President Trump and take total control of our U.S.A. by any means.
And democrat President, Joe Biden Once Called American Who Voted for Donald Trump, ” The Dregs Of Society.”
Speaking at a San Francisco fundraiser in 2008, Barack Obama sought to explain the reluctance of working-class Pennsylvanians to rally to his cause.
“You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and … the jobs have been gone now for 25 years, and nothing’s replaced them.”
“And it’s not surprising, then, they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment … as a way to explain their frustrations.”
And democrat President, Joe Biden, Who’s Pulling His Strings behind the Curtains?
You can bet that at least one of those pulling the strings on Biden is that America hating obama. He’s just one more of the left wingers that want to do away with our constitution and install their version of socialism.
Gus Richards September 7, 2022
“…. You can bet that at least one of those pulling the strings on Biden is that America hating obama….”
Former Black President, Barack H. Obama “…Evidently Hates America…”
Barack H. Obama, democrat Former President, Said, of America, ” American Exceptionalism,” Just as I –suspect that the Brits believe in British Exceptionalism and the Greeks believe in Greek Exceptionalism.”
This is What Barack H. Obama Thought of the Citizens of America Who Elected Him President for Two Terms.
I guarantee you those Pennsylvania jobs have gone way more down since Obama gave that speech 14 years ago. His personal program to turn a strong successful Capitalist American country of self-governing people into mental and financial states of social and moral dependency and deprivations has proven successful beyond the dreams of he and his foreign minded father. His socialist programs of taking successful energy flush neighborhoods of predominately white law-abiding Americans, and replacing them with gas energy depleted, and human energy depleted Alinsky community organized illegally entered people mostly of color, has proven to be a success, beyond even his own half white, half-truth aspirations could have hoped. His skill in confusing, then using powerful traditional Anglo politicians like Biden and the Clintons would have made Saul Alinsky Proud. All American liberals should dedicate his historical terms in office and subsequent socialist influence to the same one Alinsky himself dedicated his book rules for radicals;
“ the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom – Lucifer” ,,,,,,,today known as a divided, unworkable Secular Socialist Obama/Biden created American Hell, where going back to the workable solutions of the past is the only way to save the future.
What’s the bigger threat? Maga Republicans or allowing the Third World to come across our southern border?