A group of more than 24 House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, demanding the agency withdraw its race-based guidance on the distribution of monoclonal antibodies.

The letter, led by North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, was signed by 30 other House Republicans, the Daily Caller reports.

The lawmakers argue the agency’s guidelines direct medical providers to consider race in addition to medical risk factors when prescribing monoclonal antibodies, saying the guidance violates the 14th Amendment.

Bishop’s office also mentioned the shortage of treatments from the federal level, and noted the FDA’s guidance has been implemented in states including New York, Minnesota and Utah.

“President Biden’s FDA issued guidance that allocates life-saving monoclonal antibody treatment, not based on medical need, but instead on the basis of race. There is a word for that. These treatments are already being rationed by states due to this President’s needless power play to federalize our nation’s supply,” Bishop told the Daily Caller prior to sending the letter.

“Now, Biden’s FDA is violating the 14th Amendment by discriminating who gets treatment based on the individual’s skin color. I can’t think of anything more un-American than that and demand they rescind this guidance immediately,” he added.

The 30 other signatories include Reps. Ted Budd, Glenn Grothman, Jody Hice, Andy Biggs, Elise Stefanik, Doug Lamborn, Diana Harshbarger, Madison Cawthorn, Mary Miller, Mike Carey, Lauren Boebert, Chip Roy, Rodney Davis, Ralph Norman, Bill Posey, Bill Huizenga, Tom Tiffany, Andrew Clyde, Stephanie Bice, Clay Higgins, Claudia Tenney, Beth Van Duyne, Scott Perry, Mo Brooks, David McKinley, Matt Rosendale, Paul Gosar, Byron Donalds, Nancy Mace and Jeff Duncan.

