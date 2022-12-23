Two House Republicans are calling on outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to testify before Congress after a GOP report revealed on Dec. 21 that her staff played a key role in the security planning that failed to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“The reason there wasn’t a proper security presence on that day goes right to the speaker’s staff and the speaker’s office,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told Just the News Wednesday following the release of the House Republicans’ report detailing the security failures that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

“As you go back and look at the communications, there’s this pattern that develops where the Sergeant of Arms is meeting with Pelosi’s staff,” added Jordan, the incoming House Judiciary Committee chairman. “Many of those meetings, Republican staff wasn’t allowed to be there, but they had this pattern where everything had to run through her office, her staff, before the Sergeant of Arms could make a decision.”

Security Failures

In a separate interview, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) told Just the News that the National Guard was delayed in arriving at the Capitol on Jan. 6 because then-Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving had been waiting on Pelosi’s guidance.

“It’s almost like there were individuals within the current administration that wanted this to happen,” Nehls said. “All the intelligence was there, and what did they have? What did they have? They had bicycle racks. … A bicycle rack couldn’t keep your cat in your yard.”

Jordan and Nehls were among the five House Republicans to release the GOP report Wednesday ahead of the release of the House Jan. 6 select committee’s final report.

Nehls, noting that texts from Irving corroborated accounts that U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) had ushered protesters into the building, added, “The American people aren’t hearing any of this from the sham [Jan. 6] committee.”

Nehls also revealed that a former D.C. National Guard Commander had told him that, had the National Guard been called to the Capitol when police asked for help on Jan. 4, the events of Jan. 6 would have “never, ever happened.”

“And Nancy Pelosi,” he added, addressing the speaker, “You do have questions you need to answer … Nancy, we’ll get you and we’ll fly you back from Italy once you’re the ambassador.”

In addition to the speaker and her staff, the Republicans’ report (pdf) also called out the USCP Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division (IICD) for ignoring intelligence that indicated a need for heightened security due to politics, bureaucracy, and the “misplaced priorities of their leadership.”

“In fact, IICD’s leader—Julie Farnam—spent the weeks leading up to January 6, 2021 attempting to overhaul the division, including by reassigning expert intelligence analysts to new roles and creating new processes for synthesizing threat data,” the report notes, adding that key information and threats of violence were disregarded on Farnam’s orders.

Further, the report stated that USCP officers were ill-equipped and unprepared for the events of Jan. 6, holding that they were “set up to fail.”

Dueling Committees

Jordan and Nehls were joined in authoring the report by fellow Republican Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), and Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.).

All five representatives were initially nominated to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), but when Pelosi blocked the appointments of Jordan and Banks, McCarthy withdrew the others from consideration.

Of the nine members who ultimately served on the select committee, only two were Republicans—Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)—and both were outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump.

While the select committee had the benefit of subpoena power in compiling its report, the GOP panel relied on open-source documents and voluntary interviews with witnesses, among whom were USCP chief Tom Manger, current House Sergeant at Arms William Walker, and Farnam, as well as other sources from within the USCP who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

At its final hearing on Monday, the Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution on the criminal charges of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, making a false statement to the federal government, and conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

On Wednesday, the committee prefaced its forthcoming report by releasing 34 transcripts of testimony from witnesses, who included former President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer John Eastman, conservative attorney Jenna Ellis, former acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, former Trump adviser Roger Stone, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward.

The select committee’s final report, anticipated to span roughly 800 pages, is scheduled for release on Thursday.

The Epoch Times has reached out to USCP and Pelosi’s office for comment.