The Republican Party has narrowed its list of potential host sites for its national convention in 2024, according to media reports Thursday.

CNN, Fox News and Politico reported that salt Lake City was eliminated as the host site, but will be considered for the convention in 2028. Pittsburgh was also being considered as the host city.

That leaves two finalists — Milwaukee and Nashville.

Both parties’ national conventions formally announce their official presidential nominee, even though in modern history the nominee clinches the nomination well before the convention begins.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was in town Wednesday after missing an earlier site visit.

Neither Milwaukee nor Nashville have ever hosted the Republican National Convention — although Milwaukee was the site of the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

“The RNC is very appreciative of the overwhelming interest and competitive bids from cities across the country, especially Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, to host the 2024 Republican National Convention,” RNC senior adviser Richard Walters said Thursday, according to CNN.

“We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our party.”

The 2020 GOP convention took place in Charlotte, N.C., but only for the first day. The following three days were moved elsewhere and the convention was held mostly remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dates for the 2024 Republican National Convention have not been finalized, but it’s typically held in the July or August preceding the election.

