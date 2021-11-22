Authorities said Sunday that three people were in custody after dozens ransacked a San Francisco Bay Area department store a night earlier.
The police department for the city of Walnut Creek, located about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco, said in a statement that about 80 people entered the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom store before 9 p.m. Saturday and “immediately began stealing merchandise” in what it described as “an organized theft.”
The horde assaulted two employees, including one who was pepper-sprayed, police said.
#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3
Officers on arrival stopped a car at the scene, arresting two people, one of whom was in possession of a firearm, while a third person in possession of stolen Nordstrom property was arrested nearby.
“The remaining participants in this criminal mob fled from the area in cars at high speeds,” the department said, adding that investigators were processing surveillance footage to identify other suspects “responsible for this brazen act.”
In a statement later Sunday, police said they are warning the community as they monitor intelligence indicating the group responsible for Saturday night’s theft was considering a similar attack throughout the day.
“This has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution we’re alerting businesses and residents to be prepared,” it said. “The PD is calling out [additional] officers and reserves, and some stores may consider closing earlier or taking other precautions. There is no specific time or target known right now.”
The theft occurred a day after several stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were looted and vandalized Friday night, Kron reported.
San Francisco public information officer Robert Rueca tweeted officers responded to the scene at about 8:10 p.m. resulting in multiple arrests.
Chesa Boudin, the city’s district attorney, said his organized retail theft task force is leading more than half a dozen agency investigations to “dismantle fencing operations that make crime profitable.”
“I’m outraged by the looking in Union Square last night. We are seeing similar crimes across the country. I have a simple message: don’t bring that noise to our city,” he said in a separate tweet. “Standby for felony charges.”
I’m sure it was a “mostly peaceful ransacking”… “people will do…what people do”… “we’ll have to circle back on what really happened”
The “Black lives Matter” Con and antifa has made rioting, burning and looting a national sport and in California and Oregon it is State sponsored.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & 2018 FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~56% of all the murders and ~54% of all robberies in the U.S…
Look it up: FBI (Table 43a)
Makes one wonder if the real reason E-bay Founder Pierre Omidyar and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos are Leftist Liberals is because of the proffered so-called nobility of the Liberal ideology, or the fact that every time a riot occurs, millions if not billions of dollars of stolen American goods are sold on E-bay and Amazon helping make these two guys richer than King Midas. When it comes to liberal corruption there are no coincidences of wealth redistribution, or accidents that start riots or fires. Just follow the money.
WELL since they DO GET THEIR CUT of all sales, i can certainly SEE THEM being fully ok with this..
Very well put!
I’m sure it’s simply a mob of “protestors” in an act of “civil unrest” just signaling their anger at all white supremacists.
YEa.. ITS NOT looting, or crime.. ITs restorative justice..
This is what Californians like, right? This is what their politicians allow and approve. You want to defund the police. Social workers can certainly take care of this. No problem. Many stores and companies will leave your state. After there is nothing left to steal and destroy, your troubles will be over. The trouble makers will leave your state for another one that condones this type of behavior. So don’t worry.
More and more, i am seeing that the entire bloody state, is beyond ANY FORM OF redemption..
It’s gotten to, if a series of nukes (OR asteroids etc) were going to hit and wipe the state out, in 12 hrs, AND I WAS THE ONLY ONE CAPABLE OF doing anything to stop it, i’d be SORELY TEMPTED TO just let those nukes (Or asteroids), HIT!
No it is not the whole state. But the large Marxist population centers run the state, just like here in Washington.
Uh………California (Prop 47) determines that theft under $950 is only a misdemeanor. What could possibly go wrong?
This is what happens when you crack down on the police rather than on criminals. This is what happens when you throw down the welcome mat allowing looters to shoplift without prosecution if it is under $1,000. This is what happens when you embrace Liberal policies and elect Liberal politicians into office. This is what happens when yu reside in California.
If you people are so tired of this scenario, then get your politics straight, support the police, and stop all of the idiocy that contributes to an ever-growing problem that will only continue to get worse so long as you continue down the path that you are on.
When the voters elect a known criminal who believes he is above the law he makes for his subjects than these are the results.
The only way to describe the voters in CA is insane.
In California and in the metropolitan San Francisco are on top of that. Is it any wonder why normal people and businesses leaving that crap hole of a state.
When will they( ” The Greedy White Store Owners realize that the monorities have been held down from whats their rightful place in todays society and so if they shop- Lift its because the white man made them do it .
And so the breakdown of society begins. Just as the Left had planned.
Breakdown not only of society but of basic civilization, to be replaced with law of the jungle.
The “bay area” (San Francisco) would be a good place to start teaching the well off/rich/powerful Kalifornication’s lesson. To start, all top end and large retail outlets should relocate, not only out of the city, but out of the county. Pull the tax dollars out of there. Pull the jobs out of there. Shut them down. Not only pull the big stores like Costco and Walmart, the big Grocery stores, the nice restaurants, but the high end stores where the likes of Pelosi and her rich ilk like to shop. Just strip the city and the county of everything the working and well off need to live in comfort. Let them have to drive 10-20 miles for quality groceries, a good steak, or a nice watch. Leave the city scramble to pay the poop scrapers. Let the homeless have it. They could still “dumpster dive” McDonald’s and Jack-in-the-box, until those places had to relocate to survive. Let the Market street line start moving up the hill. It would need to start with the top end, but then the next tier would really begin to feel the pressure from the lawless. Turn the area into a third world of wilted lettuce, moldy potatoes, and meet past pull date.