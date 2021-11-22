U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Friday announced steps to create a formal review process to remove derogatory names from federal lands.
The newly created Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force has a mandate to identify and review derogatory names on all federal lands. It will also consult with several stakeholder groups, including tribal and Native Hawaiian organizations, academics and the public before recommending name changes.
Also on Friday, Haaland declared the word “squaw” to be a derogatory term, ordering the Board on Geographic Names to remove its use within the federal government.
The word is a pejorative term for Indigenous women. Haaland is the country’s first Native American Cabinet secretary.
According to the federal body responsible for naming geographic places, the word appears on more than 650 land units.
A handful of states have passed laws banning use of the word in place names.
The board was first established in 1890 and has previously identified and removed other words from the federal vernacular, in consultation with the interior secretary.
On Monday, President Joe Biden held first Tribal Nations summit in five years at the White House and signed an executive order for several departments to create a strategy within 240 days to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans and to address “the epidemic of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples.”
The administration also proposed a 20-year ban on oil and gas drilling at Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.
Do you think Democrats are the slightest bit troubled by the public’s overwhelming opposition to their crusade to force the Washington Redskins to change their name and the Native American language. “squaw” now must be their politically correct “S” word?
Despite leftists’ ongoing effort to convince Native Americans and the rest of us that Native Americans must be offended by the long-standing name, the polls don’t seem to be moving in their direction. But that hardly deters them. They are the final arbiters of who may be offended.
In the end, This latest liberal Democrat crusade has little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Native or Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political racial Con.
Never let an imagined crises go to waste that offers the opportunity to keep people from knowing the names of the places they are going, burning tons more fuel into smog, and stop real people from getting to real destinations, like success. Just more of the divide and conquer to create problems that never did exist. Squaw valley will soon be renamed Monica’s cleavage, Niagara falls renamed Biden’s Rise, Mount St Helen renamed Mount Sin Hunter, Mount Rushmore renamed Malign Rush ‘ legacy More, Colorado renamed just plain Color, Chimney rock renamed Big Bad Wolf’s ending, Craters of the moon renamed Kamala’s complexion, Devils Postpile renamed Bidens proctology exam, Fort Pulaski renamed Fort “Why Ask Me?”, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad renamed Donald Trump underhanded Railroading, Hagerman fossil beds renamed Hag Nancy Cemetery, Poverty point renamed as our National Capitol, Prehistoric Trackways renamed Biden’s Skid Marks, Rainbow Bridge renamed Jesse Jackson Coalition, Russel Cave renamed Joe’s Afghan cave-in, Scott’s Bluff renamed Nancy’s Threat, Sonoran Desert renamed Snoring Joe’s just desserts, Walnut Canyon renamed Leftist Wingnut Ditch, Virgin Islands Coral Reef renamed Clinton’s island of Epstein beef. Stonewall in New York renamed Stonewall Congress, and Statue of Liberty renamed Joes throw it up for grabs economy pass.
The Biden name can’t be used!
Derogatory…intended to make a person or thing seem of little importance or value
Of course they don’t care about the crisis THEY HAVE MADE.. ITS FURTHERING their agenda.
I agree… lets just erase ALL indication or any glorification of ANY Native American, African American or any race that’s ..NOT… white. We’ll just NEVER acknowledge that ANYTHING but the white race EVER existed.
How’s about we jsut get rid of EVERY NAME period.. Just call people by “OI [email protected]”
Names that would better fit that description are personal rather than geographical—like Biden—Harris—and a long list of Congressional members. Of all of the things that NEED to be addressed in this country, and this idiot decides to waste time on political correctness.
Let’s Go Brandon
From what I understand, American Indian men have called their women “squaw” for hundreds of years. I may agree the term may offend some American Indian women but it would make more sense to make the changes within the various tribes in this country rather than rely on a dummycrat run Washington DC to change things but end up screwing things up worse.
Deb Haaland should be grateful for the high position she is in. I hate it when minorities who are very successful act offended by every little thing. Instead of worrying about names, she should be improving the lives of her fellow Indians who have some of the highest rates of domestic abuse, alcoholism, diabetes, and poor living conditions. Just drive around NM and you will see the poverty on reservations. There is also a serious issue of many Indian women who have disappeared. Haaland is a democrat first and an Indian second. I predict she will do nothing for her race and will be inconsequential.
Just when you thought the administration couldn’t get any more stupid!!