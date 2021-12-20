Another network, Ride TV, became GAC Living. The new family channel offers programming similar to Hallmark Channel fare, which is not surprising since one of the new owners is former Hallmark executive Bill Abbott, who is also former CEO of Crown Media, the major content provider for Hallmark.

Mr. Abbott’s departure came after Hallmark ran ads in 2019 for the wedding-planning website Zola showing brides kissing at a same-sex wedding, which caused an uproar that resulted in the network pulling the ads. After the LGBTQ lobby launched counterattacks, Hallmark issued an apology, and promised to have LGBTQ themes in future movies, which began last year. Mr. Abbott left about a month after the apology was issued.

Critics naturally trashed Mr. Abbott and applauded Hallmark’s plunge into PC activism, but Mr. Abbott may have the last laugh.

“With a new slate of 12 Christmas movies, no one is counting GAC Family out this holiday season, especially with stars like Cameron Mathison, Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar and Jessica Lowndes set to make movies for GAC,” reported the Christian movie review site MOVIEGUIDE.

By contrast, the Los Angeles Times ran a commentary entitled, “A new TV network wants to make Christmas great again. Why its message is a harmful one.” Harmful?

Lorraine Ali, television critic of the Los Angeles Times, explains:

“Americana. American traditions. Safe storytelling. It’s the coded language the network uses about its content, as much as the content itself, that reveals its underlying message, one echoed across conservative media and politics: The ‘real’ America is suburban or rural, predominantly white, heterosexual and Christian… it’s a message far more dangerous, and demonstrably false, than any Christmas movie (or wedding-planning ad) with a gay couple at its center.”