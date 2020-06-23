J. Alexander Kueng, one of the fired Minneapolis police officers facing murder charges for his involvement in the death of George Floyd, was confronted by an angry shopper at a grocery store in Minnesota after he was released on bail, according to video posted on social media.

Kueng, 26, was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter for not intervening when officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck, leading to his death.

According to video, Kueng was seen at a Cub Foods in Plymouth shortly after he was released from Hennepin County jail on $750,000 bail.

“So you’re out of prison and you’re comfortably shopping in Cub Foods as if you didn’t do anything?” the woman who recorded the video asks Kueng.

The former police officer, who is holding a pack of Oreos, tells the woman he is shopping for “necessities.”

“I don’t think you should have that right,” the woman replies. “I don’t think you should be out on bail.”

“I’m sorry you feel that way,” Kueng says after saying he can understand why the woman said that.

“No you’re not sorry!” the woman says. “You’re literally out here, comfortably as if you didn’t kill that man? Did you think people weren’t going to recognize you?”

“You don’t have the right to be here. You killed somebody in cold blood. You do not have the right to be here.”

When Kueng says he will leave the store, the woman replies “No, we don’t want you to get your stuff. We want you to be locked up!”

“You’re not going to be able to comfortably go around Minnesota like this,” the woman tells Kueng.

As Kueng waited in line to check out, the woman asks how he afforded his $750,000, but he does not respond.

The FBI is currently reviewing bodycam footage of Floyd’s death, which has not yet been made available to the public.

Attorneys for the three officers charged with aiding and abetting have claimed body camera video would exonerate their clients.

Thomas Lane, Kueng’s partner, has also made bail. Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao remain behind bars.

