After another disappointing election, Republicans desperately need new leadership. The current Chairwoman, Ronna Romney McDaniel, has been exposed as an utter failure. She has been the party’s leader for almost six years, and, in that time, the GOP has lost every election: 2018, 2020, 2022 as well as three Georgia runoff races for U.S. Senate positions.
While some may claim that the Republicans “won” in 2022 by seizing control of the U.S. House of Representatives, in fact, the “red wave” never materialized. With an economy this horrible, an open border, and a litany of serious failures committed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats, the Republicans should have won dozens of House seats and taken control of the U.S. Senate.
Sadly, the GOP only won a miniscule number of House seats, lost a Senate seat and two governorships. According to Roger Villere, the Republican Party National Committeeman from Louisiana, the 2022 election was “the first time since 1934 that the incumbent party has picked up a Senate seat and two Governorships.” Villere labeled the 2022 election results “very sad and disappointing” for the Republican Party.
Villere has joined with Solomon Yue, Oregon’s National Committeeman, to officially support attorney Harmeet Dhillon’s bid for the chair position. Romney McDaniel is also being opposed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Villere noted that Romney McDaniel promised not to seek a fourth term as Chairwoman after her last election. In a letter announcing his opposition to her candidacy for another term, Villere urged Romney McDaniel to “honor your commitment” and not seek re-election.
Despite Romney McDaniel’s horrific record, her supporters assembled endorsements from 101 of the 168 members of the Republican National Committee (RNC). This level of support does not extend to the activists and volunteers who donate their time and energy to help the GOP. Villere claimed that “almost every grassroots Republican” wants a new chair.
A spokesperson for Romney McDaniel, Emily Vaughn, claimed that the support for her re-election is due to “unprecedented investments in the grassroots, election integrity and minority communities.” Unfortunately, these achievements have not translated into election victories, which should be the only measuring stick for how any RNC Chair is judged.
In his opposition, Villere also alleged that Romney McDaniel has misspent party funds on “Luxury gifts, high end private parties, private jet charters, lots, and lots of consultants, some who are still on the RNC payroll. This is money that should be going to win elections, not enrich a few individuals.”
In the aftermath of another disappointing election, the RNC is conducting an audit to determine what happened. Yet, for Villere, the answers are obvious, “the RNC has been running an outdated election model. We need better messaging, better and more aggressive recruiting, better and more training and much more grassroots involvement.”
It might also be an innovative idea for the GOP to select a chair who is not the niece of Trump-hating U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT). This toxic Republican launched two failed presidential bids and only won his Senate seat after an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Romney repaid that favor by leading the effort to impeach Trump twice. In both cases, the charges against Trump were ludicrous, so he was easily acquitted. Nevertheless, Romney was the only Republican Senator to vote twice to convict Trump.
In 2022, Romney steadfastly refused to endorse the re-election bid of his fellow Republican Senator from Utah, conservative Mike Lee. Romney could not support Lee because he was opposed by a “Never Trump” independent candidate, who was the favorite of many progressive Democrats. Despite Romney’s neutrality, Lee easily won another term as Utah’s real Republican Senator.
It is critical for Republicans to choose the right leader before the critical 2024 presidential election. The country cannot afford another four years of progressive Democrat leadership in the White House. Yet, the RNC, under Romney McDaniel’s leadership, seems unprepared for the challenge.
In the Georgia Senate runoff, Villere asserted that the RNC had “no plan” for “early voting…same day registration…mail in ballots…ballot security.” In effect, Villere believed the GOP had “no plan to win, just to run a good race!”
With the stakes so high for our country, this kind of incompetence is not acceptable. Yue is opposing Romney McDaniel because of her “leadership based on her past performance.” He is terrified of what may happen to the country if the Democrats win again in 2024. He believes that if the “RNC fails to deliver the White House” in that election, “we lose America.”
Joining the RNC members in opposing Romney McDaniel is U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who considered entering the race for RNC Chair. He said that Romney McDaniel should not “even be running again.” He called on her to “step aside” because the Republican Party needs “fresh blood.”
While Romney McDaniel has accumulated endorsements from RNC members, grassroots leaders in both Texas and Arizona are demanding new party leadership. The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Arizona “unanimously passed a resolution calling for…Romney McDaniel’s resignation.” The Arizona GOP activists said it was time “for a new and fresh leader as RNC Chair.”
The call for change was also endorsed by the Texas Republican Party. Their Executive Committee “unanimously” passed a resolution expressing “no confidence” in RNC Chair Romney McDaniel and urged “new leadership” for the GOP.
The RNC members need to listen to their disgruntled grassroots activists. There is almost no support for Romney McDaniel outside of the elitists who benefit from the perks she delivers. In a recent interview, Romney McDaniel showed her total disconnect from reality by claiming the Republican Party did an excellent job in the 2022 election. She maintained that the RNC “flipped the House and our ground game worked.”
If the “ground game worked” in the last election, Republicans would not have lost a Senate seat and two governorships and won only a smattering of House seats. Republicans cannot reward delusional thinking; Romney McDaniel must hit the road.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-11 a.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]
Everytime the leadership changed I was hopeful it was for the best, however, they all seemed to be cut from the same cloth, all insiders who did nothing different. I have hopes the an outsider like Mr. MyPillow will take the reins and whip things into shape!
I am a huge fan of Lindell & while I think he’d be good at the RNC helm b/c like Trump, he gets things done & gets them done quickly & correctly, Harmeet Dhillon is a smart lawyer who not only knows the political game but she knows her way around a courtroom, and with all the legal wrangling & maneuvering & dirty dancing the Dems do, she might be a better choice. I’m not saying leave Lindell out . . he’s certainly a great one to have on the team. The guy is an inspiration who overcame personal obstacles, so maybe a better fit for him would be as an RNC fundraiser.
I’d LOVE To see what Lindell could do with the RNC….
BUT knowing how corrupt the brass is, they would COUP him just like they did Trump.
Why in the @#$$ has this delusional, destructive RINO been the RNC party’s leader for six years??
If the RNC elitists support this RINO Chairwoman, Ronna Romney McDaniel, then the RNC elitists need to hit the road also!!
Time for new. Republicans must demand change.
WE HAVE.. The brass in charge, DON’T CARE What we the people want.
My question is how did this woman get elected to “Republican National Chairwoman” in the first place. Anyone with “Romney” in their name should be an automatic no sale. That aside, ousting from a job is a natural result of failure. The GOP has failed horribly in managing national elections for some time. She should find another job somewhere.
The “Republican” leaders are insane! Donig the same thing over and over and expecting different results is INSANITY! We need to send them buckets of water so they can sit in them un till their b*** swell up enough to stand up for AMERICA!
There were many factors, most if not all of which favored Rs, and I’m no fan of McDaniel’s, but there was also Dem cheating to overcome. What I fault McDaniel for is failing to recruit & install an ARMY of poll monitors/workers/watchers, lawyers, and other ‘I-won’t-be-intimidated’ fraud combatants who will keep Dem cheating to a minimum. I come firmly down on the side of
Maybe she is assisting Pierre Delicto (Sen. Romney) and Ryan two big losers. I agree we need to clean house…..Ditch Mitch he betrayed All conservative Republicans and Kevin is to weak to stand up to Schumer and the communist Dems,and please call them dems what they are – communist not solcialist
No doubt at all that Romney .. er .. McDaniel, needs to step down. More importantly, Republicans need to oust her. In Virginia, Republicans were swept in, mostly due to Republicans at the polls. Truly grassroots. Previously, Republicans didn’t even run for one-third of political races. Once Republicans reached out to convince Virginians to run, and to support them with a ground swell of motivated voters, to keep an eye on the polls, it became a landslide. The RNC needs to reach out to to voters and encourage them to be more involved, instead of being so impressed with themselves that they continue to sit on their hands and do nothing. There are thousands of us willing to help, motivated by the decline of our country today, that are frustrated by the current structure of the Republican Party, which need a voice, that will not only encourage us to get involved, but also to reach out and provide the means to do it.
One thing everyone fails to admit, Mz Romney Daniels have made sure most the Senate RINO’s remained in the party… mission accomplished.