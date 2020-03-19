Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of relying on “racist rhetoric” to turn attention away from his bungled response to the coronavirus.

The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don't fall for it. Don't let your friends and family fall for it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

Mr. Trump has been criticized for referring to COVD-19 as the “China virus” and for being too slow to react to the virus.

He, however, had had a much different take, giving his response a ten out of ten.

I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the “borders” from China – against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

