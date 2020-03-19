Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of relying on “racist rhetoric” to turn attention away from his bungled response to the coronavirus.

Mr. Trump has been criticized for referring to COVD-19 as the “China virus” and for being too slow to react to the virus.

He, however, had had a much different take, giving his response a ten out of ten.

