A Long Island student has been suspended for a year after repeatedly defying his school’s remote learning schedule, insisting that classes should always be held in person — even during a pandemic.
Maverick Stow, a senior at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, will not be allowed on school grounds for any “school-sponsored events” during his final year, including prom and graduation, officials announced Tuesday.
The 17-year-old was initially suspended for five days last week after attending in person-classes when he was scheduled for remote learning. He continued to defy school officials and appeared in person again last Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in an arrest on criminal trespass charges.
The William Floyd School District has set up a hybrid learning schedule to lower the number of students attending classes in person, an effort aimed at reducing their exposure to coronavirus in accordance with state guidelines.
But Stow continued to protest the decision and even picketed outside the school Monday, arguing that virtual learning is not good enough and that students should be in school every single day.
Matthew Stow
District officials, meanwhile, presented the case to an “impartial hearing officer” who heard arguments from both sides before making a decision.
“The written determination of the hearing officer was made after an exhaustive hearing at which numerous witnesses testified to Mr. Stow’s repeated insubordination and disruption despite being given multiple opportunities to avoid suspension,” the district said in a statement.
Officials added that if Stow abides by the suspension and remains in good standing, they would revisit the decision at the end of the second quarter.
In an interview with WABC last week, the teen’s parents said they stood by their son and disagreed with the five-day suspension.
“Kids need to be in school every day. Virtual learning is not learning,” said his mother, Nora Kaplan-Stow. “My son is being suspended because he wants to be in school.”
But more than 100 of Stow’s own classmates signed a petition condemning his actions.
In a statement following his arrest Thursday, school officials described his behavior as a “publicity stunt” and called his actions “irresponsible and selfish.”
“He arrived wearing a neon green shirt — for high visibility — with a contingent of media just outside the fence line trying to capture him getting arrested as he entered the building,” they wrote.
District officials also said they agree with Stow’s position that school should be held in person five days per week, but they said they “must follow the social distancing requirements set forth by the state.” The district has 10 schools and about 8,800 students.
Stow could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The children do not set the school policies, they either obey the policies or they go home.
“the teen’s parents said they stood by their son and disagreed with the five-day suspension.”
These are probable dishonorable Democrats that think they are above the law and teach their children that they don’t have to follow rules, instructions or laws. 🙁
ROYAL EDICTS ARE NOT “LAW”.
LAWS are Legislated through BOTH HOUSES of congress, then SIGNED INTO LAW by the Executive Branch..
Sine the ‘dreaded PLANNED demic’ has a SURVIVAL RATE OF 99.74% THE EDICTS are specifically KONTROL BY FEAR.
On another front, please feel free to cite the specific ENUMERATED POWER in the Constitution that allows for this specific action by the government.
crustyoldgeezer:
You must be a Democrat minion geezer.
Local reopening of schools should be guided by these three key principles.
1. Set an ultimate goal of returning safely to in-person instruction based on public health data.
2. Make physical reopening decisions based on local health conditions and school-specific information.
3. Develop a comprehensive plan for remote learning that includes plans for full-time remote learning and hybrid approaches.
Police departments, libraries, and schools — usually fall under the oversight of state and local governments. Each state has its own written constitution. Powers not granted to the federal government are reserved for states and the people, which are divided between state and local governments.
Scruffy_USN_Retired…
ALL 50 States were REQUIRED to Ratify the US Constitution in order to become a Member State.
EACH Member State has a written Constitution that SUPPORTS the US Constitution.
And, as a side note.
HOW GROUP THINK you sound when your first response is to attempt to demean and bring contempt to those of differing opinions by calling them ‘democrat minions’.
Throwing irresponsible LABELS at people is such a well known COMMUNIST ACTIVITY to belittle others.
Turn in your title.
The Democrats are tearing their hair out over the, “between a rock and a hard place” choice they are forced to decide. On one hand they want to control the people with an iron fist, and on the other choice to indoctrinate the students in the joys of living in a communist nation.
What a choice they have to make!
Chief, since the times of pythagorus there have been 3 requirements for education: 1. A shade tree; 2. A students, or students, ready, willing and able to learn; 3. A qualified teacher, or teachers, ready, willing and able to teach.
a. In the USA we have developed bigger and better shade trees at tremendous cost.
b. Here is a student that is ready, willing and able to learn.
Something seems to be missing here. Could it be that that teachers are not qualified? Not likely because teachers are trained to teach at tremendous cost. That leaves one possibility: Teachers are not ready (not likely since they have been off duty since MARCH and should be well rested and chomping at the bit to get back to work). Willing and able to teach are left. I wonder it they are unwilling and/or unable to teach. I believe we have a BINGO and I believe that is called dereliction of duty in the U. S. Navy.
Good for this young PATRIOT!. I’m extremely proud of this young man. He stands his ground no matter what. He is standing for America and let’s turn this on the powers that be and put them in house arrest without pay, then send them to China where they can live out their draconian rules AND AN IRON BOOT ON THEM. The communists made an example of this young man as a warning to parents and other students what will happen if they step out of line. He stood up anyway, and the communists did not expect this.
Love this young man! The left has USED this disease to CONTROL THE PEOPLE! A PRECURSOR of what is to come should they ascend office.
A USA FLAG WAVING, STAND FOR FREEDOM AND FIGHTING AGAINST COMMUNISM. This young man has learned more about the Constitution by doing this than he would ever learn in a classroom. He is learning first hand what it means to fight against a devilish ideology and what this communist ideology means to every man, woman, child in this country if this Harris/Biden communist ideology ascends the Oval Office. Harris is already calling it the Harris Administration, and for the first time Kamala is telling the truth about what her/the left’s true intentions are. Pay Attention America. You are running out of time.
God Bless America and God Bless President Trump!
On a side note related to what you said, Kamala Harris, on tv, said “we must sacrifice ourselves for the collective”. If that isn’t communism at it’s core I don’t know what is.
Danny Noble. Oh yes, I heard Kamala Harris say “collective” and though I was not surprised, yes it is an insight to their mindset and if this doesn’t scare Americans, I don’t know what else will.
The girl who escaped China was on Tucker Carlson last evening. She is on record saying that this Corona Virus was made in the laboratory in Wuhan.
Now. I saw on Parler a picture showing Melinda Gates and some other Democrats in Wuhan as well. I don’t know if the picture is photo shopped or not, but to say the least it was very disturbing, frightening. If this picture is fact checked, it will then be further evidence the Democrats actually did pay China for this disease. I have been very concerned about this and if it was true, for China and the Communists sympathizers aka as the Democrats had much to benefit from this disease. Too many coincidences and I hope this young woman can give us more information. I believe she said she is a Virologist.
She also uses “WORKERS” and NEVER Citizens or, simply THE PEOPLE.
All dictatorships start the same. They set rules for the people and enforce them. They tell the people that the rules are for “Their own good”. They are simply protecting them.
The founders knew this and would not sign the Constitution without having their rights enumerated in the Bill of Rights.
Most of the first ten amendments start with “Congress shall not…..” Those amendments are there to protect us from the government. The founders knew that eventually we could have a crooked government and they knew that it would happen some day eventually.
ALL TEN Amendments of the Bill of RIGHTS are the “INALIENABLE RIGHTS BESTOWED BY OUR CREATOR” Enumerated INTO CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTIONS TO THE PEOPLE.
They CANNOT be altered through the Amendment Process without declaring the authors of the amendment to be ABOVE ‘OUR CREATOR’.
Could anyone imagine this just a year ago? Student suspended for a year for going to school? LOL. Bizarro world.
All over the flu. Never mind the rest of the world never stopped their kids from going to school.
It’s like the inmates are running the asylum.
“It’s like the inmates are running the asylum.”
They are trying very, very hard to do just that.
Remember the old days when a student got in trouble for skipping school.
I hope he sues the school, the town, and the administration members individually.
Someone is gonna be rich!
Sue
But he should be given a pass as he was only peacefully rioting!
Exactly. I commend him and i am angry at the school board whose thick hard head cannot absorb any good in this situation. He never should have been punished at all, instead they should make him an example of good student behavior and enthusiasm. they could have made an exception for him and others. BUT when you are paralyzed and controlled by chains around your neck, you cant run a school for the good of the kids. it has to be done like we are in CCP or Russia. Kudos to the kid and shame on the Board of Education.
The school boards have been SYMPATHETIC to the socialist/COMMUNIST ideology since WWII and the influx of Communists into America as ‘war refugees’.
Tenth Amendment:
Amendment X
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.
Yep, a Democrat minion, crustyoldgeezer
Sounds like the School is being run by IDIOTS. If he wants to be an in person student they could have switched his schedule with another Student. I bet another Student would have loved to switch. The school is the one driving this IGNORANCE they believe they know everything and instead of thinking they are just doing what is best they are being IDIOTS.
