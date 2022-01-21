It’s the real thing.

That is, the Maoist dictatorship in China is real, in case you were wondering.

That’s why it’s so confusing that a classic American company, a company so driven for “democracy” that it opposed GOP-led vote reform in Georgia— as Coca-Cola has– spent up to $200 million to help the communist dictators burnish their image via the Beijing Olympics.

People have noticed that Coke is one of Beijing’s top sponsors, and they are wondering the same thing.

“In a letter Thursday to Olympic sponsors,” said the Washington Post, “two dozen House members chided Coca-Cola and other U.S. companies for engaging in ‘a disingenuous and hyperbolic debate’ over voting rights in Georgia while staying silent on Chinese repression.”

In essence, they asked the corporate sponsors of the communist dog-and-pony show in Beijing, if their commitment to human rights is more feigned than it is real when profits loom.

Because more than just staying silent on Chinese repression, Coca-Cola has invested in it via the Olympics.

After being approved as “president for life” in 2018, Communist Party Chairman Xi has waged a relentless assault against anyone or anything that would oppose him.

He’s eliminated the independence and freedom of Hong Kong and threatened the freedom and independence of Taiwan.

He’s opened up slave-labor camps aimed at Uyghur, Tibetan and other minorities.

He’s made China the biggest polluter and the largest human trafficker; he’s administered policies that use forcible rape to advance communist goals; he has taken Western hostages in commercial disputes; and overseen a forcible organ harvesting network that nets favored comrades in China a billion dollars per year.

Genocide in China, in short, is a documented fact now.

Olympic athletes and corporate sponsors would be wise to take notice now because they have willingly put themselves under the hobnailed boot of a dictator — as well as enabled him.

“Any behavior or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment,” warned Yang Shu, deputy director-general of international relations for the Beijing Organizing Committee, a communist organization, about the behavior expected of foreign visitors to China.

If you participate in the communist Olympics, you are subject– just like people in Hong Kong are now– to the most draconian of Chinese whims.

Hong Kong’s former democratically-elected representatives are currently “in prison pending trial, with others in exile overseas” simply for opposing Beijing politically said a joint statement this week by Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States Secretary of State, according to the Washington Times.

The communists are also rounding up opposition in the mainland that might try to publicize the grievous human rights abuses that are going on in China.

They are locking down cities, including most of Beijing, to contain the human freedom virus and the coronavirus, even as they lie and claim they have negligible outbreaks from either disease so dangerous to communist rule.

So what exactly is Coca-Cola getting for its investment? And what exactly are they risking?

Coca-Cola defended their involvement in the 2008 Beijing Olympics by saying they had made similar investments in the Berlin games in 1936, but added they didn’t know how widespread the Nazi abuses were at the time.

But quite a lot has changed since then. The abuses of Xi and his communist comrades are well-known.

If the company has any sincerity at all, those abuses should at least rise to the same level with Coke as a condemnation of a constitutionally-enacted voting law in the USA.

Otherwise, they risk looking like they’ll sell their soul for whatever will sell the most bottles of Coca-Cola.

That’s the real “Real Thing,” as Coke would say, and the only thing that matters.

