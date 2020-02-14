House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Attorney General William P. Barr’s involvement in the Roger Stone case “deeply damaged” the justice system, but nothing he’s done merits impeachment.
Mrs. Pelosi accused Mr. Barr, who she’s called a “rogue” attorney general, of lying to Congress and the public, but she drew the line at taking formal action against him.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re going to spend all of our time going after every lie that the administration henchmen make to the Congressof the United States,” she said.
Earlier this week, top DOJ officials withdrew the department’s sentencing recommendation for Stone, an associate of President Trump, who was convicted in November of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Some Democrats, such as presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have called for impeaching the attorney general if he doesn’t resign.
Mr. Barr is set to testify in the House Judiciary Committee next month about the Stone case, marking an end to nearly a yearlong standoff with Democrats who subpoenaed him for their other probes prior to the impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump.
The president tweeted in support of Stone this week and against his criminal case, which was initially sought a sentence of seven to nine years. Four prosecutors resigned from the case — and one from the DOJ altogether — not long after the president’s post.
Mrs. Pelosi said the tweet was an “abuse of power” on Mr. Trump’s part, but she commended the four prosecutors for their “act of courage.”
“The president is again trying to get federal law enforcement to serve his political interest,” she said. “And the president is what he is. He thinks he’s above the law. He has no respect.”
She also called on Republicans to speak out, but House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended the administration at his own press conference Thursday.
He argued that Democrats were making far too big of a deal and were threatening to repeat the investigations that ultimately led to a bitterly partisan impeachment process.
“Have we not learned anything from what we went through the last two years?” he said. “You have the Department of Justice clarified that they made the decision before the tweet went out. Haven’t we jumped these hurdles enough these last two years?”
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
““That doesn’t mean that we’re going to spend all of our time going after every lie that the administration henchmen make to the Congress of the United States,” she said.”
I would settle for for Congress to go after every Lie, Misrepresentation and manufactured charges that are generated WITHIN Congress!
The hateful, dishonorable, dishonest, disgusting, unethical, noncredible Democrats in Congress are consumed by hate for our President Trump and anyone who supports our President Donald Trump.
We need to eliminate these hateful, self-righteous, self-serving, dishonest, dishonorable Democrat Trash from Congress and all positions of authority in our country.
Straight jacket and Xanax for Nancy and she can rule from atop of the golden gate bridge.
This woman is becoming tiresome. She is a puppet manipulated by the Mob Squad and from the way she looks lately, it is getting to her. She appears to be run down literally and figuratively. Her words are monotonous and wearisome, which in fact is most likely what the Communists wanted in the first place, makes it easier to ease one of their own into her position.
She has no mind of her own any longer. It is pitiful to watch her downfall.