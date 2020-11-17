Things get stranger by the day in 2020 America! Who would agree to let a stranger at the door come in and draw their blood? Would you?

In the name of fighting COVID-19, Harris County (Texas’s largest county) health officials announced a plan that includes randomly knocking on doors to collect blood samples. “Teams of health workers wearing yellow vests will make their rounds from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.” reports the Houston Chronicle.

Their plan, they say, is to better determine how many people have been infected with Coronavirus by conducting antibody tests.

Harris County Public Health will survey residents for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to determine how many people already have been infected with the novel coronavirus, the department said.

Beginning Sunday, health workers will visit randomly selected homes and ask residents to answer questions and provide blood samples.

This is an excerpt from Legal Insurrection. The original story is from the Houston Chronicle.