A Chicago suburb’s city council became what is believed to be the first U.S. government to approve reparations, making available hundreds of thousands of dollars to right decades of wrongs committed by the city’s discriminatory housing practices against its Black residents.
The Evanston, Ill., City Council voted Monday night 8-1 to approve the first phase of reparations that allots a $400,000 budget to the Local Reparations Restorative Housing Program that gives eligible individuals up to $25,000 in home ownership, home improvement and mortgage assistance funds.
“The Restorative Housing Program acknowledges the historical harm caused to Black/African-American Evanston residents due to discriminatory housing policies and practices and inaction by the city,” according to city council documents.
Those who are eligible for the grants must be able to prove their Black and African American ancestors were residents of the city between 1919 and 1969 when it employed discriminatory zoning ordinances.
“Tonight’s vote is just one step, but it is one step in the right direction,” said Alderwoman Eleanor Revelle during the meeting. “And one thing that hasn’t been emphasized enough is that the restorative housing program directly addresses the harm that was caused by decades of discriminatory practices here in Evanston … to limit the housing choices and the opportunities of our Black residents.”
The city said the first reparations program focused on housing as reparations must be tied to harm it caused and that there is “sufficient evidence” to show that the city’s early zoning ordinances were discriminatory.
Revelle added Monday’s vote will not be the end of actions to undo the city’s injustices as they will continue to seek input for the next investment of reparations funds.
The move follows the creation of the Reparations Subcommittee of the City Council in August 2019 to determine how $10 million from the city’s cannabis retailer’s tax should be allocated. The Restorative Housing Program, the city said, was developed to focus on preserving, stabilizing and increasing homeownership with the intention of growing the wealth among Black Americans.
To date, the Reparations Fund has received more than $21 million in private donations on top of the 3% cannabis tax, it said.
“It is a first step,” Alderwoman Robin Rue Simmons, who proposed the reparations plan, said during the meeting. “It is a first tangible step. It is, alone, not enough, it’s not full repair alone in this one initiative. But we all know the road to repair and justice in the Black community will be a generation of work. It is going to be many programs and initiatives and more funding.”
Daniel Biss, the in-coming mayor, issued a statement in support of the motion a day head of the vote, stating whether or not it passes “you can count on me to be a strong and vocal supporter” of the city’s commitment to reparations.
“Reparations is a huge, difficult and complex project that seeks to address the damage done by White supremacy, one of the great prolonged evils in human history,” he said. “It will not be ‘solved’ on the first try. On the contrary, we will have to try many different approaches, listen with an open mind to learn from what works and what needs to be changed and adjust our strategy on an ongoing basis.”
So if we understand this “rationale” of reparations for what happened historically years ago to ancestral victims , then we can conclude that the children of violet black criminals will be held accountable to all the suffering, damage, and trauma their parental units caused on innocent people. I guess they can sign their “reparation” checks over to the current families of those their sires and dams hurt.
Either that or everyone who is not eligible for reparations files a class action civil lawsuit against the city for violations of federal law which prohibit discrimination based on race.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders and 55% of all robberies in the U.S…
I think that these Negro-Americans should pay these millions of people that they have harmed through their murders and robberies.
Every year in the U.S. there are ~5,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 96% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a White police officer was involved?
A Chicago suburb’s city council became what is believed to be the first U.S. government to approve reparations
Good, let them all move there.
no i believe the reporations well has been flowing a long time from federal and state coffers.
WELFARE FOODSTAMPS WIC .
Evanston is the home of Northwestern University so this is no surprise.
I’m still waiting for my reparations from the Egyptians for my people schlepping those big-assed stones up the pyramids; no minimum wage, no coffee breaks, no paid 3-week vacations, no medical, dental and vision plan, no 401K, no Hanukkah party, no time off for the high holidays, gornicht!
On the other hand, “Nobel Prizes have been awarded to over 850 individuals, of whom at least 20% were Jews or of Jewish descent, although Jews comprise less than 0.2% of the world’s population, (or 1 in every 500 people). Overall, Jews have won a total of 41% of all the Nobel Prizes in economics, 28% of medicine, 26% of Physics, 19% of Chemistry, 13% of Literature and 9% of all peace awards.”
Not to be casting any shade or anything, but I also think Israel, which has only existed as a state since 1948, is doing a little better than Liberia which was established in 1861.
Like Ol’ Fred Nietzsche said,
“Was uns nicht umbringt, macht uns shtärker”.
“That which does not kill us makes us stronger”.
Should the descendents of Union Soldiers be require to fund this? What about those whose ancestors arrived in America after the Civil War? Will the descendents of Black Slave Owners be rewarded also?
Clearly a what the **** moment. Blacks were NOT the only ones discriminated against in Chicago (and elsewhere) during that period and before. So were the Italians, the Jews, the Polish, the Gypsies, the Asians, etc. The sad fact is that the moment you use the word discrimination in a search engine it is hard to find result other than discrimination against blacks and how it is the fault of “white supremacy” in America. Pitiful! This is clearly discrimination against anyone that is not black.
Kind of makes one wonder if we wouldn’t be better off as a country with white supremacy. This phony crap by the Evanston city council will cause a lot more problems than it will ever solve.
Since its states 1919- 1969 it has nothing to do with slavery. They just giving money to black people just to give money. Will any give up welfare and food stamps ?? They should use this money to improve schools. Education is the way to improve lives and income.
““Reparations is a huge, difficult and complex project that seeks to address the damage done by White supremacy, one of the great prolonged evils in human history,” he said”. Yep, Daniel Biss, the in-coming mayor, you are white, so you are a “white supremacist” against white people. Since you are “racist” against whites, I think you should pay the whites, reparations. After all, there was no slavery in Illinois.
If you are a White business owner in Evanston, relocate before BLM loots and burns you business. If you are White and live in Evanston, move before they continue to rob you so they can virtue signal.
At best, this is laughable. Chicago has done this before. It is merely a way to re-create the housing crisis by granting loans, probably unrestricted, too many who cannot even manage a checking account. Also the housing they build they have done before. It’s referred to as the projects. And these Are nothing more than internment camps for the poor.
Amen!! What a bunch of crap, that’s the nice way of putting this. I guess when people start saying I’m not paying my taxes if you’re going to use it for these welfare programs, then the idiot council members will either backtrack or start incarcerating legitimate taxpayers!
Allocating $400,000 as a start…… wow…. big spenders! Most of it will go to line the pockets of politicians anyway…. Rufus and Charice might be lucky enough to buy a pizza and a 40 of malt liquor with the amount of ‘rep’rations money they’ll get….
Any way you slice it, just grab the popcorn because this dumb ‘rep’rations thing is going to be a real circus, full of quality entertainment.
This is one of the dumbest bills ever passed by Illinois. No wonder the rest of the country has to bail out this state. It is run by crooks lining their pockets. IMO, reparations were paid with the death of the first Caucasian in the civil war.
Evanston can rot too.
This is almost too mind-boggling for belief. Where is this money coming from? If a single cent of it is coming from anywhere other than tax collection in Evanston, the source of the money should be cut off immediately. If it is all coming from tax collection in Evanston, every white (or any other color than black) person should move out of Evanston as soon as possible. The city “leaders” are as dumb as donuts.
The first slaves to be shipped to the American colonies were 100 children from Ireland in 1619.
The entire reparations trend is a racist gimmick supported not only by the usual hustlers, but the cultural Marxists aiming to destroy all institutions. The issue of housing discrimination is real, but in some cases, localities were ruled against by federal courts that ignored history. A northern community that built housing for black workers moving up from the South would be charged with discrimination for providing accommodations while neighboring communities that kept blacks out were not.
Barack Obama had slave owners on his white mother’s side, and his half-Arab father’s side. Will he be paying?