(The Center Square) – After an ominous warning from President Donald Trump, Hamas has reportedly agreed to release the remaining Israeli hostages; however, they have yet to agree to the president’s proposed 20-point peace plan.

The peace plan announced on Monday during a joint press conference between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was agreed to by the Jewish State, as well as several Arab and European countries.

In a Truth Social post, Trump told Hamas leaders that they have until 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, Washington, D.C. time, warning this is their last chance or “all HELL” will break loose.

The president warned Hamas that they will be hunted down, indicating that Israel is waiting for his approval to attack.

“If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas,” the president posted.

In response, Hamas responded saying they are keen to “end the aggression and genocide being carried out against our steadfast people” in Gaza.

In a statement from the terror group, it referred to itself as the Islamic Resistance Movement, saying that it has “conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position in dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.”

The group “made its decision” and issued a response through its mediators, by thanking the Arab, Islamic, and “international efforts, as well as the efforts” of Trump to bring an end to the war.

Hamas specified the “exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation” of Gaza and “the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.”

The 20-point plan calls for the return of the remaining surviving Israeli hostages within 72 hours of approval of the deal. It also calls for the return of Hamas prisoners.

“Within this framework, and in a manner that achieves an end to the war and a full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval of releasing occupation prisoners – both living and remains – according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange. In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details,” according to the group’s statement.

Hamas said that it approves the handing over of “administration” of Gaza to a “Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus.” The group concluded its statement by demanding that Hamas “be included and will contribute with full responsibility” to the future of Gaza.

Any involvement by Hamas in the future of Gaza will likely be a sticking point to the deal, as it underscores that Hamas will have no role in the governance of Gaza, adding that regional partners will “ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations.”

However, it would ensure that Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.

To oversee the success of the plan, the president said that if it is accepted, he would lead it.

Trump issued a response to Hamas on Friday afternoon, indicating the willingness by Hamas to negotiate promising.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing in Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East,” the president posted to his Truth Social account.

Both Trump and Netanyahu warned the terror group of grave consequences if the deal is rejected.

“If Hamas rejects your plan … then Israel will finish the job by itself. This can be done the easy way or it can be done the hard way. But it will be done. We prefer the easy way, but it has to be done,” the prime minister told reporters. Trump said that he would support Israel if Hamas failed to agree to peace,” Netanyahu said during Monday’s joint press conference.