According to a Gallup poll released on June 15, half of Americans rate the overall state of moral values in the US as “poor” with 37 percent rating morals as “only fair.”
It is the worst rating on the state of moral values the country has received in the 20 years Gallup has asked the question, although Gallup does say that negative views of the country’s moral values has always been the trend.
In contrast, 1 percent of Americans believe the state of moral values is “excellent” and 12 percent think they’re “good.”
The Gallup summary noted, “While the amount of Americans who rate the moral values of the country as poor has been fairly consistent over the last five years, the number did decline to 43% in 2020 before rising again in the last two years.”
The assessment of the country’s morality does break down along partisan lines. 72 percent of Republicans rated moral values as “poor” in stark contrast to 36 percent of Democrats.
48 percent of Democrats rated moral values in the county as “fair” and a significant 15 percent rated them as “excellent.”
The Democratic Party has been progressively captured by its far-left base and as a result, its concept of morality has normalized attitudes of intolerance and moral superiority that they used to decry. And from racial essentialism through Critical Race Theory to radical gender theory and drag queen story hours the Left’s concept of morality is often the literal opposite of even traditional American moral values, such as free speech and equality under the law.
This inversion of morality between Democrats and Republicans is indicative of increasingly irreconcilable and contrasting world views that are foreboding for the future of America.
Both Democrats and Republicans consider chances for improvement bleak and agree that morality will continue to decline with 78 percent of those polled saying things are only going to get worse.
“Americans’ views of the state of moral values in the U.S. are dismal,” Gallup wrote, “and their expectations for the future are grim.”
When the questions of morality were broken down a deterioration of “consideration of others” was marked by both Democrats and Republicans as the number one moral worry, followed by racism, lack of faith/religion, lack of morals, sense of entitlement, lack of family structure, and abortion.
Racism as a concern had actually increased from 2 percent in 2012 to 8 percent in 2022.
How can you have morality without a judge of actions taken? I don’t mean a government judge either. When morality becomes secular, then morality becomes a tool of government. Thus, the government’s attempts to enforce their proprietary version of “morality” obviates their own immorality, lawlessness and feckless nature.
Morality begins when God speaks to man through his conscience. Secualar depraved sex obsessed Liberals of the immediate gratification must murder conscience in order to live with themselvse and temporarily survive without God in their lives. Most fail and just go insane, and turn to psychiatrists not prayer to solve thier dilema and anxieties which always ends poorly. Those few who live to old age and suvive drug abuse look back with regrets of lives wasted and potential lost, usually financially dependent upon the god government they worshipped leaving this world no better for having known them, and in most cases worse off. Washington is full of them on the woke squad Democrat side of the isle having run out of the party those who dare to live lives of self-governing which shames them by comparison. When the fallible god of SELF acts as Judge, it is situational morality non-stop where no universal truths are allowed lest they reveal the great deceptions they have perpetrated upon themselves in wasted lives. Even ones like Pelosi and Schumer who gain the world, still end up losing their souls in Faustian deals they cut with the devil.
I am shocked its only 50%!
“In contrast, 1 percent of Americans believe the state of moral values is “excellent” and 12 percent think they’re “good.”,,,In other words like in Germany in the 1930s when the Nazi’s were represented by only 12 percent of the population, today 13% of immoral Bernie and Pocahontas type secular National Socialists not only control 80% of the American media, 80 % of the scholastic teaching Universities and 100% of the Democrat party who now almost controls all three branches of government. This will not end well for America until THE PEOPLE of traditional American integrity take back what was stolen in propaganda, stolen elections, and out right political lies which defamed and falsely accused honest American leaders in guilt by false accusation, the greatest of which is the Racial guilting of White America that has done more to advance the lives of Black and colored people on earth particularly in the USA, both financially and spiritually in the history of mankind. It is THEY who pose the greatest threat to free speech and democracy, not the people they falsely accuse in January 6th commissions ***** packed with more feculent ideas and human waste nominated by Nancy Pelosi who seeks to do the same with our Supreme Court. If they spent less time trying to bring people down to their fallen level of Hunter type moral depravity, and focused more on raising people of integrity, America would succeed into infinity,,,but then they would have to give up power.
WHAT?? 1% think we are excellent? WHAT are they snorting?
Poor morals is an understatement.
liberalism and the removal of god from schools and society.
The state of moral values in the US is pretty much in the toilet. I give most of the credit for that to the dems who find “God” and religion nothing more than an obstacle that gets in the way of their progressive, socialist agenda. Tolerance? Ha! That’s in the toilet as well. Character matters little any more and we’re all paying the price for this chronic lack of civility and respect.
They wouldn’t be wrong and half of those probably fit the category.