A group of three or four people cut the lock and kicked in the door at Firing Line, Inc. on the 1500 block of South Front Street, police told reporters. Owner Greg Isabella heard the individuals walking up the steps to his second floor store, and took matters into his own hands.
“He heard them walking up the steps, and one of the individuals who broke into the property pointed a handgun at him,” Philadelphia police inspector Scott Small told Fox 29. “And that’s when the store owner fired his own weapon, striking the one perpetrator at least one time in the head.”
It was 4AM, South Philly gun store owner was staying inside his business to protect it because there was a previous attempted looting this week. He sees this crew on surveillence, then hears them coming up his steps&then sees first guy point gun at him&shoots first @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/6vMiVfj5pD
— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 2, 2020
Medics pronounced the person dead on the scene, and the other two or three individuals fled on foot, Small said.
Small said an individual arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder shortly after the incident, and said it’s a “possibility” the person is connected to the burglary attempt.
Rob Tornoe
(c)2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
These store owners need to be put in for medals.
What were the Libs saying a few months ago about us being safer if we all gave up our guns and let the police take care of everything for us?
They came for his gold, he gave them his lead. Its pretty stupid to rely on your Democrat mayors to let you out of jail when you’re dead. Best cure yet I’ve heard of for the ANTiFA virus.
Take the round from the dead guy, the round from the guy shot in the shoulder, and a round fired from the shop owners firearm. Should be fairly easy to do ballistics on them. If a match, charge the guy at the hospital with theft, B&E, and the murder of the his cohort. Not sure if Pennsylvania has a law like that on the books. My state does. Thugs A & B commit a crime and Thug A dies? Then Thug B gets a murder charge added on.
Sadly he did not get them all. Then they returned to rob him blind later that night. The report I saw other than this one said the rioters also assaulted him. The police or others sent in to keep the peace better use terminal force or the Rioters will just get bolder.