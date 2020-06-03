A group of three or four people cut the lock and kicked in the door at Firing Line, Inc. on the 1500 block of South Front Street, police told reporters. Owner Greg Isabella heard the individuals walking up the steps to his second floor store, and took matters into his own hands.

“He heard them walking up the steps, and one of the individuals who broke into the property pointed a handgun at him,” Philadelphia police inspector Scott Small told Fox 29. “And that’s when the store owner fired his own weapon, striking the one perpetrator at least one time in the head.”

It was 4AM, South Philly gun store owner was staying inside his business to protect it because there was a previous attempted looting this week. He sees this crew on surveillence, then hears them coming up his steps&then sees first guy point gun at him&shoots first @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/6vMiVfj5pD — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 2, 2020

Medics pronounced the person dead on the scene, and the other two or three individuals fled on foot, Small said.

Small said an individual arrived at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder shortly after the incident, and said it’s a “possibility” the person is connected to the burglary attempt.

