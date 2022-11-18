Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she is collecting evidence about potential election fraud after she lost the 2022 governors race to Democrat and Arizonas current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Lake posted a video to Twitter captioned Arizona, we are still in the fight.

In the video, Lake told her supporters that the fight isnt over and that she is collecting evidence against what she called the broken-election system in Arizona.

For two years, Ive been sounding the alarm about our broken-election system here in Arizona. And this past week has confirmed everything we have been saying, Lake said, claiming that, The fox was guarding the henhouse.

Arizona, we are still in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ytaGvqG5J0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022

However, Megan Gilbertson, the communications director for the Maricopa Elections Department, said Arizona election officials were dedicated to making sure all votes were secure, saying: We have a well-oiled machine here in Maricopa County and really dedicated election officials that are working hard to make sure that the vote is secure, counted accurately and that we can provide the results to the public.

Lake claimed the elections in Arizona were unfair after multiple issues at polling locations on Election Day with tabulating machines and printers. She claimed that malfunctioning tabulation machines forced voters to wait in line for hours in order to exercise their right to vote.

Our election officials failed us miserably, Lake said. What happened on Election Day is unforgivable.

On Election Day, Maricopa County voters found themselves facing issues with machines at some polling places failing to scan completed ballots. Election officials moved to correct the problem and voters were allowed to place their ballots in a secure drop box to be counted once the issue was resolved or cast their votes at a different polling place. There has been no widespread evidence of election fraud reported in Arizonas 2022 election.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Arizona faced problems with voter intimidation, including armed individuals at ballot drop boxes. Election workers also found themselves on the receiving end of threats and harassment.

Lake and Hobbs were at the center of the state race that gained national attention. Lake ran on a platform elevating claims spread by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen. Lake, a former news anchor, took a hardline stance on such issues as immigration, crime and the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Decision Desk HQ projected Hobbs to win Arizonas 2022 governor race Monday. But Lake was far from conciliatory on social media Monday night.

Lake tweeted out in response, claiming that Arizonans know BS when they see it.

(c) 2022 Global Data Point. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.