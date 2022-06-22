Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Tuesday an ad released by his U.S. Senate campaign depicting him, shotgun in hand, hunting “RINOS” (Republicans in name only) was a metaphor that every “normal person” understood.
But many people, including police officers, did not interpret the ad that way. The Missouri State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has condemned the ad, along with a host of Republican and Democratic politicians.
Greitens portrayed the ad, released Monday, as “extraordinarily effective” in an interview Tuesday morning with Pete Mundo on KCMO Talk Radio, but didn’t disclose whether it had boosted his fundraising. He defended its violent imagery, dismissing those who fear it could lead to real-world violence.
“Every normal person around the state of Missouri saw that. It’s clearly a metaphor,” said Greitens, who resigned as governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual assault and blackmail.
In the video, Greitens asked supporters to get their “RINO hunting permit.” It shows Greitens and people in tactical gear storming a house. Twitter added a warning to the video while Facebook took it down.
The loudest critics of the ad, Greitens said, were the RINOS themselves. “They joined the forces with the left and with the mainstream media to come out and attack us,” he said.
But U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and U.S. Rep. Billy Long – all Republican opponents of Greitens and each conservative by any typical definition – condemned Greitens after the ad’s release. The campaign of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, another Republican opponent, responded with an eye-roll emoji.
Some of the most forceful criticism came from the Missouri State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, which has endorsed Schmitt. It said the ad suggested Greitens was prepared to use violence against his political opponents.
“This deplorable video has no place in our political system and sends a dangerous message that it is somehow acceptable to kill those who have differing political beliefs,” the statement said.
The ad comes amid an ongoing child custody dispute between Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Chestnut Greitens. An attorney for Sheena Greitens said she plans to file the video as an exhibit in the ongoing court case. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.
And, he is holding a semi auto (assault) shotgun with an extended magazine. You just don’t get any more politically incorrect than that.
swordfish:
One must remember Who it is that determines what is “politically incorrect”….
The treasonous, unethical, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party elite. 🙁 🙁 🙁
So he, in jest, saying “LETS go hunt rinos”, is seen as hostile. BUT FOLKS ACTUALLY ADVOCATING VIOLENCE against judges.. na that’s ok>?
What the hell is wrong with this nation!?
We can all understand his sentiment regarding RINOS, but his method of conveying the message should have been given more thought. The Democrats are off the rails enough on their own—they don’t need any help from Republicans.
Now it’s the Republican Greitens taking on the Democrat and RINO Cretins who thenselves face the same lethal exposure as a Kavanaugh family on an innocent outing in the park. Unfortunately for the Democrat liberals, Conservatives have a better record of actually getting the job done once the mission is defined. While Greiten’s threat is more of a humorous joke, The Democrats and RINOs are DEAD serious and have plenty of socially angered indoctrinated useful idiot nut jobs to actually make death happen. Just ask their family planning division who do to innocent babies what they now have in store for Conservative Supreme Court Justices.
Son Of Thunder:
One must first value a Democrat, before one cares what a Democrat thinks.
I personally don’t value what treasonous, unethical, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrats think.
I consider them mentally and morally deranged sub-humans and try to avoid them.
That is what they WANT us to do. SELF CENSOR ourselves..
Wow, sense of humor and sarcasm is gone I guess and touchy, feelings still persist. lighten up . Liberals and Marxist democrats will never relax their agendas , their leaders won’t allow it.