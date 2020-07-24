Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch as the 2020 MLB season got underway Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., with a matchup between the defending-champion Nationals and the New York Yankees.
Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, stepped up to the mound wearing a Nationals cap, mask and jersey. The right-hander’s toss went way wide left and bounced well short of home plate.
Although there were no fans in the stands to offer an immediate reaction, that didn’t stop fans on social media from weighing in. Some on Twitter joked that Fauci’s pitch was practicing social distancing with home plate.
You would have thought he would have practiced before making a fool of himself. If he is as prepared to strike out the virus as he is to strike out a batter I can see why the COVID is running as wild as his pitches. Trump would have split the plate for a strike,,,,about knee high.
Might as well take that photo-op. It probably doubled interest in the game by attracting 6 more fans.
Hey Fauci, I thought you said the summer heat and humidity will kill off C19. Were you full of crap then or are you full of crap now?