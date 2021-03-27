The Senate Republican Delegation toured the Rio Grande River along the southern border to witness the Biden border crisis first hand.

On Friday, the group of 18 GOP senators went on ride-alongs with Customs and Border Protection, as Joe Biden continues to be vague on when he will visit the border to see the migrant surge for himself.

Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz led the delegation on private tours of the Donna, Texas migrant facility. The two criticized the White House for continuing to deny access to the press.

They saw unaccompanied minors cramped together, some infected with COVID-19.

Read more at One America News

GOP senators encounter traffickers, cartel members at border during nighttime Rio Grande tour

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has detailed how a Republican Senate delegation to the border, led by him, encountered human traffickers and cartel members yelling at them and taunting law enforcement — as they saw the crisis at the border up close.

“We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the Border Patrol because they know under the current policies of the Biden administration they can flood over here,” Cruz said in a video.

“They’re getting paid $4-5000 a person to smuggle them into the country and… when they smuggle them in, the Biden administration releases them,” he said.
– Read more at Fox News

Related Story: Vice President Harris is “not doing the border,” senior adviser says

No votes yet.
Please wait...