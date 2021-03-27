The Senate Republican Delegation toured the Rio Grande River along the southern border to witness the Biden border crisis first hand.

On Friday, the group of 18 GOP senators went on ride-alongs with Customs and Border Protection, as Joe Biden continues to be vague on when he will visit the border to see the migrant surge for himself.

Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz led the delegation on private tours of the Donna, Texas migrant facility. The two criticized the White House for continuing to deny access to the press.

They saw unaccompanied minors cramped together, some infected with COVID-19.

Day two from the border—this is a pod that’s designed to hold 80 people that’s currently holding 709. pic.twitter.com/rKLH5urdyh — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 26, 2021

The border crisis is a man-made crisis that is a direct consequence of President Biden’s decisions to stop building the wall, to return to catch and release, and to end the stay in Mexico policy.#SecureTheBorder #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/HnwOyZ0HgV — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 26, 2021

GOP senators encounter traffickers, cartel members at border during nighttime Rio Grande tour

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has detailed how a Republican Senate delegation to the border, led by him, encountered human traffickers and cartel members yelling at them and taunting law enforcement — as they saw the crisis at the border up close.

“We have been listening to and seeing cartel members, human traffickers right on the other side of the river, waving flashlights yelling and taunting Americans, taunting the Border Patrol because they know under the current policies of the Biden administration they can flood over here,” Cruz said in a video.

“They’re getting paid $4-5000 a person to smuggle them into the country and… when they smuggle them in, the Biden administration releases them,” he said.

Border Patrol is overwhelmed, overworked, & discouraged by new policies. Agents took us through a dangerous path to the Rio Grande where we could hear the Cartel members taunting us across the river. Human trafficking, child abuse, & drug smuggling are rampant. This is a crisis. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 26, 2021

