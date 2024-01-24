Former President Donald Trump secured more endorsements, including two senators, after defeating former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley by relatively wide margins in the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) both said it was time for Republicans to unite behind the former president, to save the country from four more years of President Joe Biden.

“I have seen enough,” Mr. Cornyn wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) Tuesday evening. “To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate, and it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice.”

Mr. Cornyn added, “Four more years of failed domestic policies like the Biden border crisis and record-high inflation, and failed foreign policies that have emboldened our adversaries and made the world a more dangerous place, must be stopped,”

Ms. Fischer struck a similar tone in her statement announcing her endorsement.

“It’s time for Republicans to unite around President Donald Trump and make Joe Biden a one-term President,” Ms. Fischer wrote on X Tuesday evening. “I endorse Donald Trump for President so we can secure our border, get our economy moving again, and keep America safe.”

On Tuesday, President Trump was declared the winner of the New Hampshire primary just minutes after the polls closed. With 91 percent of the votes reported, President Trump picked up 54.6 percent to Ms. Haley’s 43.1 percent, according to The Associated Press.

Tuesday’s victory makes the former president the first person to win both Iowa and New Hampshire as a non-incumbent in over 40 years.

Despite her defeat, Ms. Haley vowed to fight on, saying that the race is “far from over.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who has endorsed the former South Carolina governor, took to X to put a positive spin on her defeat, writing that “Granite State voters put wind in her sails as she heads off to her sweet home state of South Carolina.”

South Carolina’s Republican primary is the next consequential battleground, scheduled for Feb. 24.

The most recent South Carolina poll by Emerson College, which surveyed 584 Republicans from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, showed President Trump in the lead with 54 percent of support, followed by Ms. Haley with 25 percent. The poll was conducted before several GOP candidates suspended their campaigns, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

With Mr. Cornyn and Ms. Fischer’s endorsement, President Trump has picked up a total of 29 endorsements from senators.

‘Unite Behind One Leader’

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.) and Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch also endorsed President Trump on Tuesday after Tuesday’s primary results.

“President Trump will be the Republican nominee for president,” Mr. Williams wrote on X. “We can’t endure 4 more years of progressive fantasies, we need a Republican in the White House.

“President Trump’s victory in New Hampshire this evening is a testament to his popularity and resilience,” Ms. Crouch wrote on X. “All Republicans need to unite behind the next president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who suspended his 2024 presidential campaign last month, also urged the Republican Party to unite behind the former president.

“Congratulations, President Trump. And thank you to every voter in New Hampshire, who supported the president. Thank you for sending a message,” Mr. Burgum said in a clip posted on X. “It’s time for the Republican Party to unite behind the one leader who’s proven that he has the strength and the experience to unite our party and lead us to victory. With President Trump, you get peace through strength.”

Similarly, Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), who backed Mr. DeSasntis’ now-suspended campaign, issued a statement saying that “it’s abundantly clear that the American people want Donald J. Trump to serve as President of the United States once again” following the former president’s victory in New Hampshire.

“I am calling on my fellow conservatives—in the Peach State and across this great nation—to join me in supporting Donald Trump for President. With your help, we can deliver a resounding victory at the ballot box this November. Together, we can revive freedom and save America!”