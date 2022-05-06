Republican Sen. John Cornyn introduced legislation expanding security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families amid the Roe v. Wade opinion leak.

The legislation would allow Supreme Court police to arrest individuals who interfere with the court’s ability to perform its duties, as well as create a criminal penalty for individuals who impede or obstruct those duties, Fox News reports.

“Attempts to intimidate Supreme Court Justices by the Radical Left are sadly nothing new, but dangerous nonetheless,” Cornyn said in a statement. “We must protect the Justices and their families in case these protests do turn violent.”

The legislation was introduced the same day a liberal group called “Ruth Sent Us” organized protests outside the homes of the six conservative justices.

The group also published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group’s website reads. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.