Republican Sen. John Cornyn introduced legislation expanding security protections for Supreme Court justices and their families amid the Roe v. Wade opinion leak.
The legislation would allow Supreme Court police to arrest individuals who interfere with the court’s ability to perform its duties, as well as create a criminal penalty for individuals who impede or obstruct those duties, Fox News reports.
“Attempts to intimidate Supreme Court Justices by the Radical Left are sadly nothing new, but dangerous nonetheless,” Cornyn said in a statement. “We must protect the Justices and their families in case these protests do turn violent.”
The legislation was introduced the same day a liberal group called “Ruth Sent Us” organized protests outside the homes of the six conservative justices.
The group also published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.
“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group’s website reads. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”
Isn’t it interesting—all of the baloney surrounding the Jan 6th “insurrection” has become a witch hunt against Trump and his supporters and Republicans. It was viewed as an atrocity with ill intent.
Now, pro-abortionists are “protesting” outside the Supreme Court—these are largely Democrats and a fence has been erected around the Court building.
The very things the protestors claim about the current Supreme Court were the very sentiments expressed about the Court when the decision in Roe V Wade was handed down. The difference is the pro-life faction then and now were not brazen radicals as the abortion crowd is now but ordinary folk going about their lives and respecting life itself.