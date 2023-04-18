(The Center Square) – House Republicans are now investigating nine members of President Joe Biden’s family in connection to the family’s business dealings.
Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in a statement that investigators are looking into family members “business schemes” as part of the probe.
“Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation,” Comer said.
“The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family,” he continued. “We’ve identified six additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from the Biden family’s businesses that we are investigating, bringing the total number of those involved or benefiting to nine.”
Comer did not name the individual members of the Biden family who are being investigated, but the committee has been looking into the international business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter.
Both Hunter and President Biden have denied wrongdoing.
Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square. He welcomes your comments. Contact Dan at [email protected].
Nothing to see here!!
They’re dem-rats, and can do no wrong.
Lock the pile of ’em up while we still have a country.
YOU assume we HAVE a govt with the balls to act against these rats..
Another dog and pony show… enough, Lock Them Up or stop wasting the tax payers’ money.
The House does not lock people up. The DOJ locks people up. Do you know who runs the DOJ? Hint: It’s not Republicans.
HENCE why his statement said DO SOMETHING< or stop wasting OUR MONEY ON ALL these damn wastes of time investigations, which WE ALL KNOW GO no damn where.
DO SOMETHING! Do what? First, there has to be evidence. Evidence is gotten through investigation. What more is it that you think the GOP House can do? Tell us exactly what you think they should be doing.
Joe promised he would be the modern American Caesar, but brain seizures is all we got, with honest Trump created productive government policies frozen in place or shut down, while his sex obsessed son Hunter plays the part of Caligula. Joe Biden, like AL Capone, the leader of another Democrat Chicago Crime family in the 1930s, they finally were able to put him in jail for tax evasion. Follow the money, find the undeclared profits and thus unpaid taxes. We are talking intentional planned hidden $millions, not chump change due to one of Joe’s so-called innocent age related brain farts.
I wonder, will the IRS EVER investigate ANY OF THESE folk?
Unfortunately NOTHING will happen to anybody in the Biden “family”. Just ask the Clintons. Rules for thee, no rules for me.
Only nine? My guess is that’s just the tip of the viceberg.