The unholy trinity of Black Lives Matter, the Democrat Party, and their media have pronounced the Rule of Law, one of America’s core founding principles, dead. They have replaced it with the Rule by the Mob.

A jury objectively rendering a decision based upon the facts alone and not intimidated by outside forces is the essence of a fair trial. A fair trial is not what Derek Chauvin received.

Americans were shocked and repulsed by the video images of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s arrest of George Floyd. Police chiefs and law enforcement executives across our country were unanimous in their condemnation of Chauvin’s actions and the failure of three other officers to intervene. No one is above the law, and police officers must be held accountable for their actions. Sometimes, that means being criminally charged, standing trial, and, if found guilty, being appropriately punished, even if you are a police officer. But one of the core principles in our system of justice demands that a jury freely, independently, and impartially weighs the evidence and decides upon a verdict. As a society, we then accept their findings. A jury objectively rendering a decision based upon the facts alone and not intimidated by outside forces is the essence of a fair trial. A fair trial is not what Derek Chauvin received.

Long before the verdict, Leftist CNN personality Van Jones issued a menacing announcement that if the jury did not return a verdict of guilty, black people across the country would be murdered at the hands of the racist police. “The system is on trial,” Jones declared. “If you can do this in broad daylight and not go to jail, it will be perceived as open season, telling police officers from coast to coast you can literally get away with murder in broad daylight.” Forget our system of due process and impartial trial by jury. Anything other than a guilty verdict will put our country “in a dangerous position.” Black Lives Matter activists were more direct in their intimidation. On her social media, Maya Echols guaranteed her viewers that if Officer Chauvin is not convicted, “ all Hell is going to break loose. Don’t be surprised when buildings are on fire.”

Just before jury deliberations, Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) gave her personal stamp of approval to this sentiment, making a point of joining the mob in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, in violation of an established curfew, and imploring the mob to “get more confrontational” and “ make sure they know we mean business” if the jury didn’t cave to the intimidation and fail to deliver a guilty murder verdict. Message received. Within hours of her incendiary edict, a group of National Guardsmen and police in Minneapolis were fired upon in a drive-by shooting, injuring two. Waters made it clear that she didn’t believe we need due process-if the verdict was anything other than what she demanded, the Mob was coming.

TRIAL-BY-INTIMIDATION

Shamefully, no Democrat condemned Waters’ disgusting incitement to riot and mob violence, but her threats were so outrageous that the presiding judge, Judge Peter Cahill, denounced her conduct, declaring that her intimidation was “something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”

Mob rule and terror is taking over our streets as citizens are intimidated and police retreat.

Never underestimate the power of fear. The Mob’s threats, violence, and intimidation were terrifying-thoroughly intimidating the jury. They quickly found Officer Chauvin guilty on all counts-a verdict apparently based as much or more on fear from mobilized mobs and President Biden’s influence than the facts of the case. Eminent Harvard legal scholar Alan Dershowitz described Maxine Waters’ jury intimidation tactics as “borrowed precisely from the Ku Klux Klan.” Professor Dershowitz’s observations were not conjecture. One juror has already come forward to reveal how fear of the mob influenced their decision. In addition to straight-up jury intimidation, the integrity of the trial was further compromised after it was revealed that prior to the trial, one juror was photographed wearing a Black Lives Matter hat and t-shirt at a political event.

Trial-by-intimidation was the strategy of Black Lives Matter from day one. BLM deployed a hostile mob in front of the courthouse for the jury to see every day; violence and destruction escalated throughout the proceedings; thugs went to the home of the key defense witness and covered his front door with blood; and the jurors’ personal information was published by the biggest newspaper in the state, just short of identifying by name. All of this delivered an unmistakable message: You can see the destruction and violence that we are capable of. And remember, we can find out where you live.

America is quickly moving towards the brink of destruction. Lawless and violent Black Lives Matter/Antifa mobs roam our cities undeterred, enabled, and encouraged by mayors, Democrat politicians, and the Biden/Harris Administration. Mob rule and terror is taking over our streets as citizens are intimidated and police retreat. To take our country back, patriots must stand up and refute the lies that fuel this fascist-communist-anarchist assault on America; we must arm ourselves with the truth and speak it loudly and boldly.

So, let us uncover the truth regarding Black Lives Matter, the myth of systemic racism, police shootings of black citizens, and the surge in violent crime.

MYTHS VS. THE TRUTH

Black Lives Matter is not a civil rights organization-it is a violent, Marxist movement that hates America and the founding ideals of our nation. BLM is directly linked with 637 riots (and counting), resulting in $2 billion in property damage. BLM activists have used their ideology to justify this behavior-one even referred to looting and theft as “reparation,” ostensively for slavery. Black Lives Matter’s goals include defunding and abolishing the police, dismantling the Western nuclear family, and the destruction of our country. America’s corporate elites lavishly fund the group, and the media has climbed on board for the ride, covering up BLM’s Marxist agenda.

[A] police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black offender than an unarmed black person is to be killed by the police.

America and American policing are not systemically racist. According to a 2013 study by economists Niclas Berggren and Therese Nilsson, the United States is the least racist multiracial society in the world by multiple measures, including tolerance, racial intermarriage, the wealth of non-white groups, educational achievement, opportunity, and social mobility. Moreover, the myth that there is an epidemic of police killing black people has been totally debunked. In America, actual acts of racism are so infrequent that phony victims concoct hate crime hoaxes by the hundreds.

The most definitive study to date shows that 55% of all people fatally shot in America by the police are white-more than double the number of black (27%) or Hispanics (19%). Racial disparities in police shootings are not caused by racism-they are caused by criminal activity. Crime data show the strongest predictor of being shot by the police is not race, but whether the person is engaging in violent criminal behavior. So, the guaranteed way to reduce the number of fatal shootings by the police for any racial group is simple: don’t commit crime.

The myth that unarmed black people are particular victims of racist police shootings is another lie. In 2019, out of more than 50 million police-citizen encounters in the United States, 14 unarmed blacks were fatally shot by the police (along with 19 whites that went virtually unreported by the media). How rare is this? An unarmed black person is three times more likely to be struck by lightning than being fatally shot by the police. Of all people fatally shot by the police, 90% were armed, and 95% were attacking the police or another person. Under similar circumstances, police officers are, in fact, less likely to shoot a black person than a white person.

Now consider the real risk in police encounters: a police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black offender than an unarmed black person is to be killed by the police. Nationally, 40% of all people convicted of murdering a police officer are black males, although black males only constitute only 6% of the U.S. population. One of the latest examples being the murder of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans by a 25-year-old black man who was a follower and adherent of the black supremacist teachings of the racist, anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. Of course, this story just didn’t fit the “systemic racism” narrative and was quickly buried by the mainstream media.

For them, black lives matter only when they are killed by the police.

The real problem is not systemic police racism but violent crime in black communities. The reality is that black Americans, particularly young black men, statistically commit violent crimes at a rate much higher than their representation in the population. Despite the black population of the United States is less than 13%, black offenders committed 52% of all homicides between 1980 and 2008. The offenders were almost entirely young black men. And it is their criminal behavior that puts them in more contact with the police, resulting in increased use-of-force incidents.

That criminal behavior also impacts black Americans more than any other demographic. Black Americans, particularly young black men, are being killed in American cities at a shocking rate-but not by the police. In 2018, police shot and killed 996 people, 209 of whom were black. The same year, there were 14,123 homicides in the United States. The number of black victims was 7,407, with 93% killed by black offenders. In 2020, black homicides spiked to 8,600. This is the real violence epidemic confronting the black community, but there is no outrage from the BLM mob or the media for these thousands of lost black lives. For them, black lives matter only when they are killed by the police.

THE MOB IS NOT AMERICA

The truth is, no American institution is more dedicated to saving black lives than the police. During the 1990s and up to the early 2000s, before anti-police Democrat mayors and pro-criminal leftist states attorneys gained power, police dramatically reduced violent crime in most major cities. The Chicago and New York police departments led the way, saving tens of thousands of lives, mostly in the black community.

They are on a mission to destroy America, and unfortunately, things are going to get a lot worse before they get better.

The growth of Black Lives Matter has helped reverse that trend, however. Last year’s anti-police rioting has resulted in an astounding one-year increase of more than 1,200 homicides of blacks in 2020. BLM’s “defund the police campaign” has caused significant resource cuts in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Oakland, and violent crime has increased as much as 1,600% in cities as police retreat in the face of lack of support and legislation crippling their ability to fight crime.

The Mob has revealed its true self-and it is ugly. They are on a mission to destroy America, and unfortunately, things are going to get a lot worse before they get better. They have tasted blood and want more.

But the Mob is not America. The overwhelming majority of all Americans still believe in a country where fairness, the rule of law, and judging our fellow citizens “not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” are principles we live by. Abraham Lincoln is often credited to have said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” The saying was inspired by a speech Lincoln delivered in 1838 where he denounced mob violence and the chaos and tyranny that ensues from it.

The American People are waking up. We will not allow this to happen.

The post Black Lives Matter, the Democrat Party, and Their Media Have Imposed Mob Rule. appeared first on Human Events.

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.