Minneapolis police on Tuesday reported a recent increase in robberies and carjackings in the Third and Fifth Precinct areas.
According to police, suspects are targeting cellphones, purses and vehicles. Some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted and some threatened with a gun, police said.
In July alone, 100 robberies and 20 carjackings have been reported to Third Precinct police.
The above is an excerpt from KTSP.
Just wait until this new approach spreads outside of Democrat ruled cities to all of America. Minneapolis is down at least 40 cops since the George Floyd incident. Some have been fired, many have retired.
Here's the not cropped, unmarked version of that message pic.twitter.com/Dpf1nqRknc
— Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 1, 2020
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
This is a sad commentary on the state of the country at this point in time. This should never have happened even in the left wing state of Minnesota. The people of Minnesota can’t possibly be naive enough to put these gutless public officials into office. The only answer can be that people with functioning brains in this state just don’t involve themselves in politics. What other reason could there be to allow the social culture to be turned upside down, and the standard of law enforcement to become a police force that publicly advise citizens to “give up their valuables” to thieves (because we can’t do anything about it)?
The police recommendations are typical democrat advice. Do anything possible to increase crime, Just the recommendation to the people there will encourage criminals to hold up even more.
We’ll see how long the citizens put up with this nonsense. There might be a few occasions where the perp gets o good dose of hot lead. Only time will tell.