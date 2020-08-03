Minneapolis police on Tuesday reported a recent increase in robberies and carjackings in the Third and Fifth Precinct areas.

According to police, suspects are targeting cellphones, purses and vehicles. Some victims have been maced, dragged, assaulted and some threatened with a gun, police said.

In July alone, 100 robberies and 20 carjackings have been reported to Third Precinct police.

The above is an excerpt from KTSP.

Just wait until this new approach spreads outside of Democrat ruled cities to all of America. Minneapolis is down at least 40 cops since the George Floyd incident. Some have been fired, many have retired.

Here's the not cropped, unmarked version of that message pic.twitter.com/Dpf1nqRknc — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 1, 2020

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.