The Divine Miss M took potshots at the first lady’s Republican convention speech Tuesday night, and right-wing media returned fire, accusing the outspoken singer/actress of xenophobia.

“#beBest is back! A UGE bore!” Bette Midler tweeted with regards to Melania Trump’s words from the newly revamped White House Rose Garden Tuesday.

“Be Best” is the first lady’s awkwardly named campaign to encourage children to avoid bullying.

“She can speak several words in a few languages,” Midler wrote. “Get that illegal alien off the stage.”

The first lady claims to speak five languages, which fact-checking site Snopes points out, is hard to disprove. She also claimed for years to have been a college graduate, which she is not. The 50-year-old Slovenian immigrant is not an illegal alien either. She came to the U.S. in the late ’90s, received an Einstein Visa in 2001 and became a U.S. citizen in 2006.

Rushing to the first lady’s defense was former NRA mouthpiece Dana Loesch, who took aim at Midler’s comments and stated as fact that Trump is multilingual.

“Xenophobe who speaks one language mocks immigrant who can speak five,” the firearms firebrand tweeted.

Conservative actor James Woods also took issue with Midler’s meddling and with the Democratic party, which she supports.

“The party of diversity mocks an American for her accent…,” wrote the “Casino” actor, who’s seen his Twitter account suspended due to postings he made in violation of the platform’s guidelines.

Midler’s reps did not respond to a request for comment. She and President Trump have a history of nasty social media exchanges.

Social media users including former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart and journalist Soledad O’Brien pointed out that like her husband, the president, Melania is a “birther” who repeated the false racist narrative that President Obama might not be an American citizen.

“Friendly reminder before you watch @flotus speech tonight, she was an active member of the birther conspiracy movement,” he wrote before the speech aired. “That was a racist attempt to delegitimize the President of the United States.”

Lockhart suggested Melania’s RNC lecture about her “own American Dream” would be a good time for an apology. Like Midler, Obama was born in Hawaii.

Commenting on a Politico story that called the first lady’s speech a push for unity, O’Brien suggested a new headline.

“Woman who made racist birther remarks seems to contradict herself in a speech at the white house” is what politico is trying to say,” she tweeted.

Comedian Kathy Griffin wasn’t as specific in her condemnation of the first lady.

“Seriously, f–k this b—h,” she tweeted.

