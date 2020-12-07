Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said they will not call a special legislative session to overturn the results of the state’s general election.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the two officials said the state law clearly says an alternative method for choosing presidential electors can only be made if the election was not held on the date set by federal law.
“While we understand four members of the Georgia Senate are requesting the convening of a special session of the General Assembly, doing this in order to select a separate slate of presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under the state or federal law,” the pair said.
The officials explained that the General Assembly decided in the 1960s that Georgia’s presidential electors would be determined by the state’s popular vote and “any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution.”
The short statement follows Kemp on Saturday reportedly refusing President Donald Trump’s request to call a special session to overturn the election.
Trump, his campaign and his supporters have continued to make widely discredited claims of voter fraud since the November election. In Georgia, officials certified election results late last month following the hand count of 5 million votes that showed President-elect Joe Biden won the state’s electoral votes by more than 12,300 ballots, a number that was later reduced by 900 after a machine recount.
The president on Saturday criticized Kemp for not acting on his allegations of voter fraud.
On Sunday, Duncan told CNN’s State of the Union that he and the governor are not going to hold a special session.
“The governor and I have spoken often about this and calling the General Assembly back in at this point would be almost along the lines of a solution trying to find a problem,” he said. “And we’re certainly not going to move the goalposts at this point in the election. We are going to continue to follow the letter of the law, which gives us a very clear-cut direction as to how to execute an election.”
In their joint statement on Sunday, the Republican officials recommended the judicial systems as the “only viable — and quickest — option” to dispute the state’s election results.
Brian Kemp has some skeletons in his closet and he really needs to stop being an impostor. That said, it is up the the Legislative Body to call for an audit from the understanding I have about this process.
Ruby Freeman canceled her interview with a Ms. Ryan and has lawyered up. That should tell you volumes about the suitcase ballots and her connections with the late night suitcase ballots. I expect Ruby to be thrown under the bus shortly by those who put this criminal up to this deception and paid Ruby and her partners in crime to do the same.
And A. G. Barr could find no evidence of fraud in this election. He is now thinking about leaving his post, and could not be soon enough. He has done nothing worthy of staying on with the president and in fact needs to leave. He too is in the SWAMP.
“choosing presidential electors can only be made if the election was not held on the date set by federal law.” And it was not, it was corrupted with mail-in vote counted DAYS after the official election date by votes mailed in AFTER the official election date, received with no validation of signatures or proper ID’s submitted like the show-up voters had to provide. There were two standards of election and two separate elections November 3rd, not one., so which one prevails? One for people who voted in person and those who voted by mail,,,many from New York.
Is it too F’ng unreasonable to ask that the signatures be verified, proper id’s used and dead people did not vote? The presidential election was not the only ones affected, and at least one Republican seat would already have been locked in by now if the fraud was had not occurred. These two idiots have sealed their careers and no Republican or free thinking American will ever vote for them again.
Good old Governor Kemp and his Secretary of State wanted Trump out of office. Kemp is a Republican in Name Only.
The governor and his sidekick are going to be looking for a job next election but unfortunately it’s not soon enough to save Georgia voters.
the commies always said the would take america without firing a shot!
they have done it by brainwashing the american school system and our generations of young people.
WE have let this happen.
The fraudulent election has created a national emergency. A travesty to empower theft
and the power of evil to rule America, President Trump would be right to order the
military to confiscate the corrupt election machines, forensically expose the overwhelming
fraud and arrest the swindlers. Taking up arms to save America from a communist
takeover and rule by criminals seems reasonable. Ever what it takes to save the nation
is necessary and right…………William