(The Center Square) – Less than 24 hours after the surprise resignation of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican received thanks from the state Republican Party and criticism from President Donald Trump.

Greene said in a Friday night social media post that she had received personal attacks and death threats for her recent stances criticizing her own party and that Trump “hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and then tried to destroy me.” Greene, who said she is resigning on Jan. 5, had publicly called for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files before the House and Senate voted last week to approve the release.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the president of the United States of America, whom I fought for,” Greene said.

Trump said in a Saturday social media post that he appreciated Greene but criticized her relationship with U.S. Rep. Tom Massie, R-Kentucky. Greene, Massie and a few other Republicans had sided with Democrats in urging the release of the files as Trump initially tried to head off the House vote.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,'” Trump said in his post. “Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her. For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD.”

Massie posted that Greene’s resignation was not “great news for the country” as Trump was quoted as saying.

“I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie. I’ll miss her tremendously. She embodies what a true Representative should be,” Massie said.

In a statement on social media, Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon thanked Greene her for her “fierce and unwavering service.” He did not mention her feud with Trump.

“While her decision to step down from Congress effective January 5 comes as a surprise amid recent challenges, her legacy as a bold voice for the grassroots will endure,” McKoon said. “She entered Congress as a political outsider and never backed down from defending the forgotten men and women of our state.”

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp must call a special election to fill Greene’s position until the end of its term, according to the U.S. Constitution. The 14th district covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties and portions of northern Cobb County.

State Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, said he is exploring a possible run for Greene’s seat.

“I’m seriously considering stepping up to fight alongside President Donald J. Trump to advance the America first agenda that’s turning our country around,” Moore said. “I am weighing how to be his partner in the House, draining the swamp and making sure Georgia’s voice roars in Washington.”

Greene was first elected to Congress in 2020 and was reelected in 2022 and 2024. She did not indicate what her future plans were in her four-page resignation statement.

“When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead, the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it,” Greene said.