The two-tiered justice system that has favored President Joe Biden and his family, and targeted President Donald Trump and his allies, is over, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga) stated in an interview, which aired on Newsmakers by NTD and The Epoch Times on Jan. 11.

“We cannot have a two-tiered system of justice,” Clyde said. “We have to make sure that where one exists—and I’m not going to say ‘if one exists,’ we know one exists. But where one exists, it is exposed, and it is destroyed.”

Clyde explained that there are many concerning questions surrounding the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center, including that when the center opened in 2018, it received a “significant anonymous donation” from the Chinese.

“The Penn Biden Center, when it opened in 2018, had a significant anonymous donation, over 15 million dollars… from the Chinese,” Clyde said.

“Who? Who in China gave over 15 million dollars to the Penn Biden Center? And what did they get for it? Those are critical questions that need to be answered.”

To find out, Clyde said the House Oversight Committee—of which he was a member last year, and will likely be this year—plans to investigate.

“We’ve already sent a letter to NARA [the National Archives] to get their side of the information. And we’re going to see what the Justice Department and the Executive have to say, as well,” Clyde promised.

Two-Tiered Justice No Longer

Clyde said that last year, NARA claimed it had received all classified documents from the Obama-Biden administration.

“Obviously, we know that statement is now false,” Clyde said about the discovery that Biden allegedly stored classified U.S. intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran, and the UK in his private office, and from the time he was vice president.

“What else is out there? We need to know that, too,” Clyde said. “And the second thing is, how is President Biden potentially compromised by these documents?”

Referencing the two-tiered justice system and obtaining answers, Clyde asked, “Is the Department of Justice going to execute a raid on the Penn Biden center to ensure that they got all the documents that are actually there? How do we know that? How do we know that all the documents were actually turned over?”

“We have one system of justice for every solitary person. We are all equal, whether you’re President of the United States, or vice president of the United States, or Joe citizen. That’s the way our country works. And we must hold to that. And it’s Congress’s responsibility to ensure that that happens,” Clyde stated about the pending investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Clyde pointed out that elected leaders were never supposed to have more power than the people they represent. He specified that the Founding Fathers set up a system of government that was supposed to be accountable and transparent to the people.

“What the government does, has to be transparent to the people. They elect us, and we serve them,” Clyde said of the House Oversight’s obligation to investigate Biden.

“And that’s why it is so critically important that what you’re seeing here, you know, these classified documents found in the closet of Vice President Biden’s office in the Penn Biden Center, which he used for three years.

“It’s so important to figure out what impact these documents had on President Biden, and then also let our country know, is the President now President Biden, is he potentially compromised?”

The Unfolding Classified Document Debacle

On Jan. 10, House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) released a statement via Twitter that his committee is launching a probe into Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“The Committee is concerned that President Biden has compromised sources and methods with his own mishandling of classified documents. Under the Biden administration, the Department of Justice and NARA have made compliance with the Presidential Records Act a top priority,” the statement reads.

Additionally, the statement points out that though the public, and Congress, are just now being made aware of the improper handling of classified material, NARA was aware of it before the 2022 midterm election.

“For months, NARA failed to disclose to Committee Republicans or the American public that President Biden—after serving as Vice President—stored highly classified documents in a closet at his personal office. NARA learned about these documents days before the 2022 midterm elections and did not alert the public that President Biden was potentially violating the law.

“Meanwhile, NARA instigated a public and unprecedented FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago—former President Trump’s home—to retrieve presidential records. NARA’s inconsistent treatment of recovering classified records held by former President Trump and President Biden raises questions about political bias at the agency,” Comer wrote.

Since the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center, it has also been revealed that Biden allegedly stored classified documents at his residence in Wilmington, Richard Sauber, one of the president’s lawyers, admitted in a statement released by the White House.

During a search, lawyers found documents with classified markings stored in Biden’s garage in Wilmington, as well as in an adjacent room.

On Jan. 10 in Mexico City, Biden said he was surprised to learn about the documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center.

On Jan. 11, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden and his team are “cooperating fully with the [Justice Department’s] review.”