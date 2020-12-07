Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is calling out Democratic leaders for their hypocrisy of locking down the nation and calling Americans to cancel Christmas while ignoring their own extreme measures as they use the COVID-19 crisis to assume a power grab.

“Politicians understand this threat … that Christmas is bigger than they are, and as a result, some of them are trying hard to cancel it,” the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight asserted during his program, according to Fox News.

Competing with Christmas

Back on Oct. 30, Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed hypocritically preached how Americans must sacrifice their holidays for the greater good and protection of society, declaring them “supers-spreader” events and announcing that residents cannot celebrate anything this year.

“What we’ve seen during holidays, sadly, is an uptick in the number of cases because people are choosing to come together, and sometimes these parties and these events and these gatherings – they could become super-spreaders,” Breed warned, according to Fox News. “It just takes one person who is infected to infect, you know, all of the people who attended a party. Even though this year will be a sacrifice, the sacrifice is worth it.”

Carlson pointed out that she recently was caught indulging in “some of the world’s most expensive food” at the extravagant Napa Valley restaurant, The French Laundry.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) was also found to be dining several times in the face of his own directives in a large gathering without masks, which he admitted and apologized for.

Democratic Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s hypocrisy has also shined in the midst of the pandemic.

“[Adler’s] been extraordinarily worried about the coronavirus – so worried that he has commanded his constituents to stay home for the duration, [and] informed them of this from a timeshare in a Mexican beach resort,” Carlson mused. “He’d flown there secretly on a private plane with a large number of people he is not related to. Sounds fun, but don’t try it yourself. Steve Adler might punish you …”

The mayor’s advise seemingly applied to anyone but himself and his friends and family.

“And then we need to, you know, stay home, if you can,” Adler advised, as quoted in the Fox report. “Do everything you can to try to keep the numbers down. This is not the time to relax.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) – who was caught on video months ago having her hair styled (without a mask) against her own advice – have also been exposed as hypocrites.

“[The California Democrats] are both over 80 years old. They’re in the target demo. They’re at risk,” Carlson pointed out. “And yet we know – because it’s on video – that neither one is so worried about COVID-19 that they’ll wear masks in private.”

However, it was stressed that if one is not a powerful Democratic leader, all liberties must be surrendered … or else …

“Wednesday night, there was a demonstration outside a bar in New York called Mac’s Public House. No cases of coronavirus have been traced to Max Public House, so the owner of the bar refused to shut down,” Carlson recounted. “He wanted to live like Gavin Newsom and London Breed and Nancy Pelosi. He wanted to live like an adult in America.”

Surrender your freedom …

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is taking California’s coronavirus restrictions to a new level.

“That’s right, walking is now an unpatriotic act, as is bicycling and any contact with wheeled vehicles,” Carlson informed. “That’s the word from Los Angeles – our second largest city – which has just issued a new corona law. It bans ‘all travel,’ including ‘travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or public transit.’ Movement itself is now illegal.”

Garcetti is said to be seizing the authority he was never meant to have.

“My message couldn’t be simpler: It’s time to hunker down – it’s time to cancel everything, and if it isn’t essential, don’t do it,” Garcetti proclaimed, according to Fox. “Don’t meet up with others outside your household, don’t host a gathering, [and] don’t attend a gathering … It’s time to cancel everything.”

It was also mentioned how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – who said he will mandate 100 days of mask-wearing if/when inaugurated – is warning that if Americans refuse to cancel Christmas, many Americans will perish.

“We’re likely to lose another 250,000 people dead between now and January – you hear me?” Biden stated, according to Fox. “Because people aren’t paying attention. You hear me? Come on, man! Do what you’re told! Cancel Christmas, or at least stop walking.”

More calls for control

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – who also serves as a White House Coronavirus Task Force member – is also urging Americans to bypass Christmas this year, which he claims he and his family are doing.

“If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up and you have the sustained greater than 100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day and the count keeps going up and up … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving,” Fauci told USA Today after Thanksgiving. “For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year. We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021, [so] let’s now make the best of the situation and show our love and affection for people by keeping them safe.”

More California closing

Stay-at-home restrictions are shutting down indoor and outdoor restaurant dining and casting more stringent limitations on stores and gyms in five Northern California counties – which include San Francisco, Oakland and Silicon Valley – and Newsom is issuing a new round of restrictions ordering counties to shut down if ICUs exceed 85% capacity.

San Francisco, Santa Clara, Marin, Alameda, and Marin counties, along with the city of Berkeley, announced Friday that the lockdown is needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as expressed by Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.

“We cannot wait until after we have driven off the cliff to pull the emergency break,” Cody insisted in a statement, according to the New York Post. “We understand that the closures under the State order will have a profound impact on our local businesses; however, if we act quickly, we can both save lives and reduce the amount of time these restrictions have to stay in place, allowing businesses and activities to reopen sooner.”