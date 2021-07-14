Former President George W. Bush criticized the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan, warning that the consequences will be “unbelievably bad,” and calling the decision a “mistake.”

The former president, during an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, warned that Afghan women and girls would “suffer unspeakable harm.”

“This is a mistake,” Bush said. “They’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart.”

Bush’s comments come after President Biden, last week, said U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan sooner than his original Sept. 11 deadline. Biden told reporters last week U.S. troops would be home by Aug. 31.

“Laura and I spend a lot of time with Afghan women and they’re scared and I think about all the interpreters and all the people that helped not just U.S. troops but NATO troops and it seems like they’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people. It breaks my heart,” the former president added.

Bush said he’s seen the progress that can be made for Afghan women and girls.

“It’s unbelievable how that society changed from the brutality of the Taliban and all of a sudden, sadly, I’m afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm,” he said.

