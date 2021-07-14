Former President George W. Bush criticized the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan, warning that the consequences will be “unbelievably bad,” and calling the decision a “mistake.”
The former president, during an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, warned that Afghan women and girls would “suffer unspeakable harm.”
“This is a mistake,” Bush said. “They’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart.”
Bush’s comments come after President Biden, last week, said U.S. troops would be out of Afghanistan sooner than his original Sept. 11 deadline. Biden told reporters last week U.S. troops would be home by Aug. 31.
Bush said he's seen the progress that can be made for Afghan women and girls.
“Laura and I spend a lot of time with Afghan women and they’re scared and I think about all the interpreters and all the people that helped not just U.S. troops but NATO troops and it seems like they’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people. It breaks my heart,” the former president added.
Bush said he’s seen the progress that can be made for Afghan women and girls.
“It’s unbelievable how that society changed from the brutality of the Taliban and all of a sudden, sadly, I’m afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm,” he said.
George, there isn’t enough money in the world to solve all the world’s problems—even with all of the millionaires and billionaires combining resources. There isn’t enough America to solve all of the world’s problems. We have been over there for 20 years and it seems that the Taliban is ever present still and will just pick up where they left off before we went there. Look at the lives WE have lost over there—I do not sense any concern on your part there.
It is a royal can of worms, George. No doubt, there will be ugly repercussions as a result of our leaving there. We could face retaliation by the Taliban here on the homeland. If other countries are providing sanctuary to the Taliban, then our presence there is hampered and I would think that after 20 years, the problem there should have been solved.
There are other countries around the world that are just as inhumane to their females—we cannot be spread but so thin that we jeopardize our own safety and security and keep losing lives on the battlefield with seemingly no chance of a final victory.
AND evn with the so-called Billions we’ve spent to “TRAIN” them up, we routinely see pictures of AFGANIES FLEE, and drop the weapons WE PAID, so then the taliban just swoops in and takes over/claims the weapons WE LEFT THERE..
SO what exactly was the damn point in WASTING SO MUCH TIME, supposedly TRAINING THEM UP, when it doesn’t do jack!