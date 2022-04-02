The job approval rating for the U.S. Congress remained low in March with 21% of Americans approving of lawmakers’ performance and 76% of Americans disapproving, according to the latest Gallup poll.

Those figures have remained relatively constant since October amid falling Democratic support for Democrats in Congress, Gallup noted. The overall congressional approval rating had reached a 12-year high of 36% in March 2021 after the party took control of both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

The approval rating among Democrats alone had surged to 61% between December 2020 and February 2021 but fell to 26% by January and has since increased to 35%.

Five percent of Republicans approve of the congressional job performance while 93% disapprove.

The poll was conducted before the tumultuous Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has also fallen to the lowest levels of his presidency over concern for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, an NBC poll found Sunday.

Forty percent of those who responded to the survey said they approved of Biden’s job performance overall, the poll results show. His job approval rating has gradually fallen since April 2021 when 53% of Americans said they approved of his performance.

However, that poll was conducted between March 18-22 before Biden criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he “cannot remain in power” during a speech in Poland last weekend amid the war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

Places

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.