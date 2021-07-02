In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wants Fulton County elections taken over by the state.
“I think people are saying, enough is enough,” Raffensperger told Just the News. He discussed using the new election integrity law to have the State Elections Board take over the Fulton County election counting prior to the 2022 midterm elections.
When asked whether the state using the law to take Fulton County into receivership was an option, he said “yes is the answer.”
“With SB 202, habitually failing counties can, actually the state election board can, come in and replace the election director and really take over the governance of that,” he said.
As previously reported by Human Events News, a contractor chosen to monitor ballot counting in Fulton County wrote a 29-page memo highlighting “massive” election integrity failures and mismanagement during the 2020 election.
The November report cited a slew of problems, including double-counting of votes, insecure storage of ballots, possible violations of voter privacy, the removal of election materials at a warehouse and the movement of “too many” ballots on Election Day, per Just the News.
“This seems like a massive chain of custody problem,” Carter Jones wrote in the memo delivered to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office after the election.
“What he said was it’s all this mismanagement,” Raffensperger said in reference to the report. “The upside, positive note was that he did not see illegality or ballot stuffing. But all that mismanagement, dysfunction, what it does, it creates voter distrust, and it really lends itself to conspiracy theories. So it needs to be fixed. It’s our largest county. And you know, people that live in Fulton County, like I do, I’m tired of it. But so is everyone else who lives in the other 158 counties.”
He added that the state plans to fight the Biden Justice Department lawsuit challenging the election law.
“There’s been progressives in the Justice Department for years that have been working on trying to stop election reforms that are common sense reforms, that make sure that we can objectively identify voters,” he said. “You think about it, we’ve had photo ID for years in Georgia voting, and they said that was going to depress turnout. It didn’t. We’ve had record turnout.”
The post GA Secretary of State Wants Fulton County Elections Taken Over by State appeared first on Human Events.
This election thing is not so complicated—in theory. We know why the Dems want confusion, but they are the ones creating that confusion, it isn’t inherent in the election process. Do what the successful states do—problems solved.
I say to Rafensburger. TO HELL WITH THAT. IMO all this is, is an attempt to take it over, SO THEY CAN COVER EVERYTHING THEY DID criminal, up!
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, you are a fraud, as you were in bed with Stacy Abrams, to have Trump defeated and now that you are trying to get reelected, you are trying to protect your you know what! The voter reform in Georgia is great and so is taking over Fulton County, but this should have been done before the last election and Trump would have won that state.
Just because the whistleblower “did not see illegality or ballot stuffing” doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. All those procedures and regulations are there to prevent illegality and ballot stuffing–and if they are defeated at any point, it opens up the possibility of those things. When those procedures and regulations are circumvented, there should be a presumption of illegality.
If I wake up in the morning and my car won’t start because someone poured sugar in my gas tank, becasue I didn’t, and can’t see it, it doesn’t mean it did not happen. This is the way Democrats run and stop honest elections,,,,,lots of sweetner, all in the wrong places where the damage cannot be seen to stop honest elections dead in their tracks who then sends you to their fixer, paid to give you the wrong reason for the failure, but eager take all your money to make it look right again. They get you coming and going.
Not just that, but when ELECTION OFFICIALS ARE literally kicked OUT, so they can’t WATCH what is going on, OF COURSE THEY WOULDN’T
“SEe anything criminal” going on.!!!