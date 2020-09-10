Los Angeles County, which has recorded more COVID-19 cases than any other in the United States, has barred trick-or-treating on Halloween this year due to the health crisis.

County health officials outlined the ban in updated guidance, which prohibits traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating as well as car-to-car exchanges, Halloween parties, carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted houses.

“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the department guidance state.

To date, Los Angeles County has seen almost 250,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Further, California has seen more cases (745,000) than any other state.

County officials, however, said they will allow Halloween car parades and drive-by events, online parties and drive-in type movies.

The Southern California county isn’t the only place imposing Halloween restrictions.

Universal Studios has already canceled its popular Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando, Fla., and Disney canceled its annual “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” at its theme parks.

Salem, Mass., where Halloween events comprise 30% of tourism revenue, has canceled several events including its grand parade, street fair, truck festival and Halloween vendors marketplace.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still presenting a significant public health and safety threat this year, many of the official events and activities that constitute Haunted Happenings will be either canceled or scaled back,” the city said on its website.

A Harris Poll last month showed that barely a quarter of U.S. parents said they will take their children trick-or-treating on or around Oct. 31.

