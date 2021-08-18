Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
A statement said the governor is tested daily and that his first positive test came Tuesday. Abbott is isolating himself at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.
Abbott was vaccinated in December 2020 at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.
After receiving the first shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, he tossed his hands up and said, “It’s that easy,” before a round of applause from members of his staff and medical professionals who were in the room.
“I will never ask Texans to do something I wouldn’t do,” Abbott said.
A spokesman for Abbott said the governor is not showing any symptoms of the virus, a common result for many who have received the vaccine but have gotten rare breakthrough infections.
While severe infections can occur in those who have been vaccinated, the majority of cases involving hospitalizations during the current surge involve those who are unvaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In Austin, just 41 cases out of 2,663 breakthrough cases involved hospitalizations, Austin Public Health reported this week.
