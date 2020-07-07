FOX News Media will capitalize “black” when it is used as an adjective to describe people, a community or culture, the company announced on Monday.
The decision comes after other news organizations, such as the Associated Press, have made the style change in the wake of nationwide conversations about race relations following George Floyd’s death in police custody.
FOX News Media made the decision after consulting with its diversity team and researching the history of language, culture and customs.
Other colors that are commonly used to describe a race, such as “White and “Brown,” also will be capitalized when used as adjectives, coinciding with the recommendation by the National Association of Black Journalists.
This noteworthy style change ensures terms such as “Black” and “White” are consistent with FOX News Media style for other words used to describe racial and ethnic groups, such as Asian, African American, Latino, Hispanic and Native American – which are also capitalized.
The above is an excerpt from Fox News.
—-
It’s actually reached this point with the alphabet with capitals and the various races? Intellectualism is dead in the USA. The liberal media killed it. That is what happens when MSNBC and CNN hire morons.
What a bunch of Jackaxxes!
“Brown” doesn’t mean anything. I could get a tan and be brown. White doesn’t mean anything. I’m more of a pink than white. Black is the closest, but only when people are actually from Africa. These are quick terms to indicate the general look of someone, not a scientific taxonomy.
And if we’re going to do that, what ever happened to the “Red Man” for Indians or the “Yellow Man” for Asians. Those are offensive, right? So why keep any of it?
As always, Lib logic makes no sense. They’re being stupid for the 15 minutes of shame.