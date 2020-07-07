FOX News Media will capitalize “black” when it is used as an adjective to describe people, a community or culture, the company announced on Monday.

The decision comes after other news organizations, such as the Associated Press, have made the style change in the wake of nationwide conversations about race relations following George Floyd’s death in police custody.

FOX News Media made the decision after consulting with its diversity team and researching the history of language, culture and customs.

Other colors that are commonly used to describe a race, such as “White and “Brown,” also will be capitalized when used as adjectives, coinciding with the recommendation by the National Association of Black Journalists.

This noteworthy style change ensures terms such as “Black” and “White” are consistent with FOX News Media style for other words used to describe racial and ethnic groups, such as Asian, African American, Latino, Hispanic and Native American – which are also capitalized.

The above is an excerpt from Fox News.

