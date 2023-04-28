Climate activists are pushing the Biden administration to stop companies from using the term “natural gas,” arguing that use of the word “natural” makes the energy source appear overly green.
Environmental group Gas Leaks is working to change the way President Joe Biden’s Federal Trade Commission regulates the use of “natural gas” in marketing materials, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. For the group’s campaign director, Caleb Heeringa, the term misleadingly suggests that the energy source is clean and should thus be replaced by expressions such as “fossil gas” and “methane gas.”
“There’s nothing natural about fracking; there’s nothing natural about thousands of miles of pipelines and there’s nothing natural about the indoor air pollution that is associated with gas,” Heeringa said.
Despite Heeringa’s claims, natural gas does occur naturally. The colorless, odorless fuel source forms when decomposing plants and animals are subject to underground heat and pressure. Its name was adopted in the 1820s, Bloomberg noted, to distinguish it from gas produced via unnatural means, such as by burning coal and oil.
It’s unclear how Biden’s Federal Trade Commission will react to Gas Leaks’s efforts—the agency declined to comment. But Biden administration officials have taken cues from liberal climate activists in the past.
In January, for example, Biden’s pick to serve on the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Richard Trumka Jr., threatened to ban gas stoves after an environmental group published a study attributing 13 percent of U.S. childhood asthma cases to gas stove use. Academics later criticized that study, and when Trumka’s threat prompted swift backlash, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would not support such a ban. Still, Biden’s Energy Department has moved forward with regulations that would effectively ban at least half of all gas stoves on the U.S. market from being sold.
Should Biden’s Federal Trade Commission entertain regulatory action targeting the use of “natural gas” in marketing materials, the effort will certainly attract pushback. The American Gas Association defended its use of the term Wednesday, telling Bloomberg that “natural gas” has “a history of use colloquially and in reference works, legislation, and academic journals.”
Natural gas is “instantly recognizable to customers for what it is: the name of a vital source of energy for tens of millions of Americans,” association general counsel Michael Murray said.
If everyone would just ignore these radical Climate Activists, they wouldn’t have any power to force their insanity on others.
To the Democrat Party cult and their supporters, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Stop calling the climate activists intelligent.
Call them what they are.. CULTISTS.
Strange how the Liberal WOKE confused, so adamantly eschew anything about the world that is “Natural” not to mention normal. The Frankensteinian makers of these WOKE collective social monstrosities are all put together with natural individual parts, but the results are always the same,,unnatural,, where the Whole is lessor than the sum of its individual parts, from Gender, to Economy, to Energy. to Sexual orientations, Sexual safety, Sexual fecundity, that feeds their political corruption. The enabling psychiatrists and the WOKE politicians all get richer while WE THE PEOPLE just sit and spin about in their word salad bowls of tossed solid reality. They turn anti-synergy into political energy which results in a confused Gestalt psychology that argues that one need not understand the natural parts of something to understand the thing as whole. Thus, the word salad command of the corruption of the English language where the interpretations of the meaning of individual words must be redefined to fit the narrative of their collective attempts to manipulate the minds that manipulate the argument, which like when they take over the natural gas argument. begins to take on the odor of cow flatulence.
What if, in reality, at least for the next 25 years, the planet is growing colder and colder and fossil fuel and burning wood/gas/coal and all the cows/pigs and everything they hate is our only hope to keep the planet from freezing? What if the earth actually cycles with the oceans from warm to cool or cool to warm every 25 -30 years with small intervals or resistance to cool or warm in the form of the El Nino and La Nina and these activists manage to change that cycle and doom us all through their zest to save us without even understanding that 95% is really our so-called leaders seeking to scare and control as they get rich off ?
Of course, what do I know?
There is nothing more natural than fossils. (Except the fossil in the White House). We hear all about how burning natural gas leads to all sorts of health problems. Where are the real scientific studies to back it up?
However, it is totally natural to be trans. These people are the most dangerous cult in our country
LIBTARDS care not about facts OR the true science..
Please note that oil does NOT come from or have anything to do with fossils, thus, there is no such thing as fossil fuel. The term, fossil fuel, was a sales marketing term presented by John D. Rockefeller to advertise and promote the use of gasoline and made it sound exotic and mysterious. BTW, there isn’t anything exotic about oil; it’s a plentiful renewable resource and will continue to be so well after we are all gone.
CLIMATE NAZI’S seig heil seig heil!
this minority rules bs has to stop.
I agree cause there is nothing “natural” about those whose brain do not function well. We need to call them all as “challenged non-AI”
Living zombies!
Are these people for real>. This sounds like another “woke” issue.