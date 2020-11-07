After being declared the nation’s 46th President-elect and Vice President-elect on Saturday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to to address the nation tonight.

Biden was at home in Delaware with family when he was projected the winner of Pennsylvania by the Associated Press Saturday morning, a win that propelled him past the needed 270 electoral votes.

Trump Issues Statement

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

– President Donald J. Trump

Details are forthcoming Saturday regarding when and where Biden and Harris will speak Saturday night.

Biden delivered a speech in Wilmington, Delaware late Friday urging patience, calm and unity.

“Democracy works,” he said. “Your vote will be counted. I don’t care how many people try to stop it. I will not let it happen. The people will be heard. Our journey is toward a more perfect union, and it will carry on.”

Biden suggested that even though Americans are divided on a range of issues, “at least we can agree to be civil with one another.”

