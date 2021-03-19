MINNEAPOLIS — A prospective juror who once lived in the neighbourhood where George Floyd was arrested told the attorney for an ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death that he had a personal reason for wanting to serve on the jury.
“Because me, as a Black man, you see a lot of Black people get killed and no one’s held accountable for it, and you wonder why or what was the decisions,” Juror No. 76 said under questioning during jury selection in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. “So, with this, maybe I’ll be in the room to know why.”
But the man won’t be in the room. Even though he said he felt he could weigh the evidence fairly, he was struck by the defence. It was an illustration of how difficult it can be for people who say they have personal experience with police misconduct to make it onto juries that hold them accountable.
“We have a Black man who was probably in the best position to judge the case being excluded,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and head of a community activism organization called Wayfinder Foundation.
The man said he experiences daily racism, and he strongly agreed that police are more likely to respond with force on Black people than on white people. Levy Armstrong called the juror’s exclusion a “huge slap in the face” that “just underscores why people believe there is systemic racism at work within these judicial processes.”
Jury selection in Chauvin’s case is nearly complete, with 12 of 14 required jurors selected by Thursday. So far, the racial makeup of the jury is evenly split; six of the jurors are white, four are Black, and two are multiracial, according to the court.
Floyd was declared dead last May after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for around nine minutes while he was face-down on the ground and handcuffed. Floyd pleaded for air several times and eventually grew still.
But local activists like Armstrong say that police brutality was rampant long before Floyd ‘s death.
Juror 76 — they are being referred to in court only by number to protect anonymity — said Minneapolis police would “ride through the neighbourhood with ‘Another One Bites the Dust’” after a local person was shot or arrested.
Levy Armstrong said such context would be essential to the group of 12 people deciding Chauvin’s fate. Local activists have noted that several selected jurors have relationships with police officers, and wondered: Why can’t a Black man who has had negative experiences with police make it on a jury?
Nelson used one of his peremptory strikes to dismiss the man, after trying and failing to have him struck “for cause” — citing his negative opinion of Minneapolis police and his statements that Floyd was “murdered.”
Prosecutors argued against striking for cause, saying the man was simply reflecting on the reality of his experience, and pointed out he had said he could set his personal feelings aside.
Nelson’s peremptory strike, which was not challenged, did not require an explanation. Attorneys cannot strike a juror based on race.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said he didn’t think a challenge would have worked in this case, citing the man’s negative statements about the Minneapolis Police Department.
But he noted the man’s statements also showed he could be fair.
“My inference from what he said is, ‘I can put it aside, and if he is not guilty, I can reach that verdict because I feel comfortable telling people why it happened,’” Cahill said, adding that “would put him right in the middle as far as fair and impartial.”
Alan Turkheimer, a Chicago-based jury consultant, said he was not surprised the defence would try to keep someone who experienced police brutality off a jury.
“Sometimes people just can’t be fair, even if they don’t know it,” he said. “It’s so ingrained. It’s so hard to shake something like that.”
He added that questioning — and ultimately striking — prospective jurors based on their experiences provides a “built-in advantage for police officers.”
During racial justice rallies this week, many have turned their attention to systemic racism within the justice system and how juries are selected, said Jaylani Hussein, a local activist and executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
“It’s a horrible, racist thought process: We have to stop people who may get angry — you know the angry Black man or angry Black woman — from getting into the jury because they won’t take this seriously,” he said.
For the juror, the idea of being a part of forming Chauvin’s verdict was something he approached as a weighty matter. He said he had avoided watching in-depth news coverage of Floyd’s death, even steering clear of the subject with his wife.
“I didn’t form an opinion on Mr. Chauvin because I didn’t know him,” the juror said. “It’s sad. It’s another Black man being murdered in police hands. That’s all I could say.”
Associated Press writer Stephen Groves reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“But local activists like Armstrong say that police brutality was rampant long before Floyd ‘s death”. Yep, local activists, there were more blacks murdered in Chicago by other blacks, than there were blacks killed by police officers, throughout the whole Country. Multiply that by the number of black on black murders in all of the cities in America. Secondly, 99.9% of blacks killed by police officers, were in the act of committing crimes or didn’t obey the police officers. So I suggest to the “local black activists” that they learn basic mathematics, at the first grade level. Airheads!!!!!
Hell, you’d IMO Have to add up FIVE OR more years, worth of black suspects killed by white cops, to equal ONE YEAR OF BLACK ON BLACK killing in chi-raq…
Wow, we can’t even agree on bias which excludes you from a jury. If you have had a very good experience or a very bad experience with police YOU ARE BIASED likely based on your experience. That’s the way it works. It is hardly a jury of ones peers if you already believe that police do bad things, and that that means this policeman must have also!!! Sigh, we are witnessing the death of reason. If you have been shot, you will likely be excluded from a jury which is impaneled for a shooting case. It’s not a bad thing, but it just means your view might be a bit skewed. Gosh, this is NOT difficult. Our system is meant to favor the indicted, not police. If Chauvin did something wrong, even white people can decide this case. But better yet, let’s wait until we hear the facts! That’s what matters, not race or your experience with the police.
Didn;t you get the memo. REASON IS racist..
According to the law, a person is supposed tp be judged by a juty of his peers, not his inferiors. People who are ruled by their emotions and pathological enslavement to the concept of race over reason, by definition define themselves as inferior. Chauvin should be judged and either fred or punished because of what he did or did not do, not because what race he is or the color of his skin.
Good thing for peremptory challenges. Race doesn’t disqualify anyone from being on a jury, but the comments this guy made certainly showed he was either biased or to dumb to answer the questions in a way to get himself qualified for the jury. The media’s version of “let’s bring that guilty sob in here, give him a fair trial and then hang him” unfortunately is the common narrative.
Sounds to me like there are a lot of things for the defense to present.
I forgot what show it was i saw, but i do remember one trial lawyer mentioning that in a lot of cases where there was a white ‘defendant’, ANY BLACK person on that jury, would be 95% more likely to say “GUILTY”, if the victim was black, than if they were any other race, WHETHER THE EVIDENCE SHOWED GUILT or not.. “just because”…
So that makes me wonder, CAN ANY WHITE person, ever get an impartial jury, where any blacks are there?
“The man said he experiences daily racism, and he strongly agreed that police are more likely to respond with force on Black people than on white people.”
This guy sees racism in everything, all the time, when most blacks when asked about daily racism deny having experienced it. The facts disprove what this activist believes. More unarmed whites are shot by police every year. Police are more likely to shoot a white suspect than a black one.
A black citizen is far more likely to be shot by another black person than by a policeman (of any color).
I have never treated a black person as anything less than a human. However, in Seattle, I have been threatened by black people, of at least two genders, on mass transit, denied seating on mass transit and chased through the neighborhood by a black man, in a car, who threw empty beer bottles at me.