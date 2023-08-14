(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, filed four articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said in a statement announcing the articles. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day – the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.”

Steube, an ally of former President and current GOP frontrunner for president Donald Trump, filed the articles of impeachment after U.S. House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released financial documents he claims support allegations that the president’s family and associates, including the president’s son Hunter Biden, received more than $20 million in payments from foreign entities.

President Biden has repeatedly dismissed claims that he benefited from overseas dealings with his son, and said he does not talk with his son about personal business.

Articles 1 claims that Hunter and James Biden, the president’s brother, “sold access to then Vice President” Joe Biden “while he was in office from 2009 to 2017 and sold promised access to a future Biden Presidential Administration while he was out of office from 2017 to 2021.” The access, according the article, were “in return for payments and business opportunities from foreign and domestic business partners.”

Article 1 continues: “Hunter Biden attempted to enrich himself and the Biden family by threatening official actions from his father, who he claims was willing to assist in the scheme.”

Citing testimony from IRS whistleblowers, Article 2 alleges that “members of the Biden campaign improperly colluded with Justice Department (DOJ) officials to improperly interfere with investigations into tax crimes alleged to have been committed by Hunter Biden.”

Article 3 accuses James Biden of promising access to his brother to recruit “investors” for business opportunities “based on false and fraudulent pretenses and promises.”

Article 4 accuses the Bidens of using family money “on illegal drug transactions and prostitution.”

Steube filed the articles on the same day U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

In May, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, filed articles of impeachment against the president and in June, the House voted to delay impeaching Biden by a vote of 219 to 208.