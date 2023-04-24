An Ohio Republican Senate candidate publicly wondered why white Americans don’t get reparations if they’re descendants of white Union soldiers who died during the Civil War.
During a campaign rally last week in which he announced his 2024 candidacy, Republican Bernie Moreno asked why white people don’t get, or are asking for, reparations. He’s campaigning for the seat currently held by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).
“We stand [on] the shoulders of giants, don’t we? We stand on shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington … [who] took on the largest empire in history. They said no, we will not stand for this. And won,” Moreno told supporters last week, according to video footage of his campaign event.
“That same group of people later—white people—died to free black people,” he said, referring to the outcome of the four-year Civil War. “It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not taught a lot in schools much, is it?” he asked.
The GOP candidate then floated the idea of reparations for the descendants of Union soldiers who fought against the Confederacy.
“They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that,” he said. “You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of black people?”
In comments to several media outlets later in the week, Moreno campaign spokesman Conor McGuinness said his candidate was making a point about political correctness run amok. He characterized media reports asserting that Moreno suggested reparations should be paid out to white people as false.
“Bernie was right when he said political correctness is killing our country, and the crocodile tears from the left expose the Democrat hypocrisy he was referring to in the clip,” the campaign said. “However, it’s unsurprising that the liberal media missed his point, since they’ve been complicit with the identity politics charade for years.”
Moreno, a businessman, is the second Republican candidate to enter the race, facing a primary from state Sen. Matt Dolan. Republicans are vying to pick off Brown in Ohio, a state that went for Trump both in 2016 and 2020, while Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) notched a win against former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) last November.
Reparations for black people have been floated in a handful of municipalities and states, namely California, where a state-backed task force is saying it is aiming to pay the descendants of black U.S. slaves who live in California. California entered the union in 1850—about a decade before the Civil War—and never allowed slavery.
Earlier this month, economists estimated that black Californians could receive upwards of $800 billion dollars in total, even though California’s yearly budget totals only $300 billion. Meanwhile, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom said in January that the state was facing a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion.
In San Francisco, some officials are considering lump sums of $5 million for each eligible black resident of the city. Amos C. Brown, a committee member, suggested that the payout isn’t enough.
“Our position is through all the hell, the horror, and the harm that we’ve gone through,” he said. “If it were a matter based on a sensible, factual plan for reparations, it would even possibly be more than $5 million cash given out to individuals.”
But critics have said the recent proposals are unreasonable.
“The City of San Francisco proposal is completely delusional,” John Dennis, Chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party, told The Epoch Times on March 29. “It’s a $50 billion price tag on a city with a $14 billion budget. We can’t afford it on a per capita basis.”
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“In San Francisco, some officials are considering lump sums of $5 million for each eligible black resident of the city. Amos C. Brown, a committee member, suggested that the payout isn’t enough.”
This is another Lie, Con and Deception by the Democrat Party. Reparations will NOT be payed and it was never an intension to be payed. Its only objective is to stir up the hate in the Black community.
These Dishonorable socialist woke Democrat Party’s phony anti-racist crusades have little or nothing to do with protecting the civil rights or sensitivities of people of color or Anybody else. But everything to do with the woke Democrat’s con of setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts that the Democrat Party has a long history of racial discrimination. The Democrat Party’s is not defending the oppressed or the offended but it is about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political racist Con.
The Democrat Party wins most of their followers because they are subjective, ill-informed and/or low intellect.
Democrat’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellect level. The Democrat Party supporters are mentally subjective, how they Want Facts, Truth and reality to be. Not Objective, how Facts, Truth and reality are. Subjective fools believe their own lies.
Why don’t white American Union soldier’s descendants demand reparations???,,, because while freedom earning whites Stand on shoulders of people like American Atlas’s like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, who defined the concepts of Self- reliance and Self-Government, blacks kneel at the feet of Al Sharpton, Jessie Jackson, Barak Obama, Hakeen Jeffries, AOC and her dependency squawking Caucasus’s’ of self-centered, self-serving, social dependent redistributors of unearned wealth. While risk taking white’s look forward to boldly go where no man has gone before,,,like going to the moon, Loony moon walking risk aversive comfort zoned entitlement blacks, just look back to take what no man has a right to socially redistribute, blaming the children of dead people for the sins of their long dead ancestors who have no voice to defend themselves. With Black Democrats, it’s always “blame the dead guy”, who cannot speak the real truth, where when spoken by whites becomes the truths that set all men free, black and white, those who earned or just plain got blessed in an inheritance many refuse to accept, because then they would look like the real freedom opportunity wasted social ingrates that they are.
He answered his OWN question. THEY ARE WHITE. We never get reparations!