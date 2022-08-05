The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning.
The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days.
A group of charity workers and volunteers greeted the roughly 50 migrants, who were mostly men, before they ventured into the city for hotels or shelters.
One of the arrivals Jose Rodriguez, 38, told DailyMail.com he chose New York because it has the ‘best opportunities’ of the options he was given when he crossed the border.
Just days after Mayor Eric Adams turned down Greg Abbott’s invitation to visit the southern border, the Texas governor sent a taste of the ongoing migrant surge to NYC’s doorstep — with the first busload of border-crossers arriving in Manhattan Friday morning.
The Republican governor revealed in a statement that the migrant bus arrived at Gate 14 of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, but did not provide any additional details — such as how many people were on board or their countries of origin.
“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Abbott. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.” >Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas
NYC wants to be a Sanctuary city…. So let them support their political party’s illegal immigrant policies.
You NYC support your illegal immigrants.
Wonder why it was only 50? Too bad they couldn’t send 50 thousand, give them a better picture of what the border states are going through. What’s sad is that someway you can bet the American taxpayer will end up with all the bills.
New York needs 50 more full bus loads of illegals. Better yet, how about 50 passenger trains loaded with illegals? New York needs to at least match California.
Texas is just trying to spread the joy of illegal ‘migrants” pouring into the cities and states. Texas has enjoyed enough of it. “Sanctuary City” New York’s turn to enjoy the influx. Comical to see them wanting to call out the National Guard and lambasting Texas for wanting to spread the “joy” of illegal migrants pouring into the city.
The Democrat elites who have isolated themslves, their states and cities, are being confronted by the reality of the radical (non)immigration policy executed by executive order on the first day of the Biden administration disregarding the ramifications it would entail. The isolated woke incompetents who backed it were elated to impose their will on a fragile system that not only was overwhelmed but lambasted for even trying to do their job. Now they want the National Guard to control that which should have been controlled at the border in January of 2021!
Shame they didn’t use a passenger train and ship a few thousand to NY and DC. Seems fair that these liberal states receive their fair share of what TX and AZ are going through.